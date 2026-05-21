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How to Generate Income While Staying Bullish on Amazon

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash
Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash

Amazon (AMZN) looks ready to bounce back from the recent bout of selling and looks like a good bullish candidate for the remainder of the year.

Amazon’s share price is now sitting just 4.86%% below its 52‑week high, with the stock up 15% year-to-date.

Investors may see an attractive entry point if they believe tech stocks will continue to remain strong in 2027.

AMZN BULL PUT SPREAD

Today, we’re going to look at a bull put spread trade, but instead of using a regular monthly expiration, we will look at a longer-term trade.

Longer-term option trades tend to move a little slower than shorter-term trades. That allows more time to adjust or close, but also means a lower annualized return.

As a reminder, a bull put spread is a bullish trade that also can benefit from a drop in implied volatility.

The maximum profit for a bull put spread is limited to the premium received while the maximum potential loss is also capped. To calculate the maximum loss, take the difference in the strike prices of the long and short options, and subtract the premium received.

Implied volatility is currently sitting at 29.44% which gives AMZN an IV Percentile of 35% and an IV Rank of 23.99%.

To create a bull put spread, we sell an out-of-the-money put and then by a put further out-of-the-money.

If we go out to September, we could sell the December 18 put with a strike price of $220 and buy the $205 put, which would create a bull put spread.

This spread was trading on Thursday for around $2.50. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $250 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $1,250.

That represents a 20% return on risk between now and December 18 if AMZN stock remains above $220.

If AMZN stock closes below $205 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $1,250.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $217.50 which is calculated as $220 less the $2.50 option premium per contract.

That breakeven price is around 17.93% below Thursday’s closing price. 

Other potential bull put spread setups are shown below:

Conclusion And Risk Management

One way to set a stop loss for a bull put spread is based on the premium received. In this case, we received $250, so we could set a stop loss equal to the premium received, or a loss of around $250.

Another way to manage the trade is to set a point on the chart where the trade will be adjusted or closed. That could be if the stock breaks through the key level of $300, which is the below the current level of support.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. 

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMZN 265.01 +5.67 +2.19%
Amazon.com Inc

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