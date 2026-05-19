Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Extending Gains as the Crop Deteriorates

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock

Wheat is showing 4 to 7 cent gains early on Tuesday. The wheat market was sharply higher across all three exchanges on Monday, following a White House fact sheet release over the weekend. Chicago SRW futures were 17 ¾ to 28 ¾ cents higher across the board. New buying interest was noted, up 10,104 contracts. KC HRW futures were 13 to 16 ¼ cents in the green at the close. OI was up 2,608 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was up 16 ¼ to 18 ¼ cents on the day. Much of the buying was due to a White House fact sheet on the US/China talks from last week, in part stating that China will purchase at least $17 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products for the next three years in addition to the previous soybean commitments.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat crop at 73% planted, now 7 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average pace of 66%. Emergence was pegged at 39%. The winter wheat crop was at 71% headed, which was 13 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings were down 1% to 27% gd/ex. The Brugler500 index was down 6 points to 271.

Export Inspections data showed wheat at 223,972 MT (8.23 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on May 14. That was down 56.23% from last week and a 48.08% drop from the same week last year. The Philippines was the top destination of 65,999 MT, with 65,465MT to Mexico and 34,808 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 23.099 MMT (848.73 mbu), which is up 11.32% yr/yr.

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.64 1/2, up 28 3/4 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.77 3/4, up 28 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.03 3/4, up 15 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.13 3/4, up 16 1/4 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.03 1/4, up 18 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.24, up 18 1/4 cents, currently up 7 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEU26 716-2 +2-4 +0.35%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEN26 706-6 +3-0 +0.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWN26 7.0800 +0.0475 +0.68%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWN26 665-4 +1-0 +0.15%
Wheat
ZWU26 678-4 +0-6 +0.11%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear Dell Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 28
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 2
Marvell Technology Has a Hidden Growth Engine That Could Cause MRVL Stock to Skyrocket
A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_ 3
Monster Stocks Are Eating Wall Street. Here’s the Bull Case for Microcaps, Plus 3 Top Charts.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 4
Intel Is Supposed to Be in a New CPU Era But Its Losing Market Share to AMD and Arm
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
NVDA Earnings, Alphabet Conference and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.