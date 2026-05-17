NVDA Earnings, Alphabet Conference and Other Can't Miss Items this Week

Markets face a reasonably quiet week, but it will be dominated by Wednesday's Nvidia (NVDA) earnings and Alphabet's two-day developer conference, creating a critical test for AI infrastructure investment sustainability and technology sector leadership.

Nvidia's results will be scrutinized for evidence that massive data center spending can justify current valuations amid ongoing questions about return on AI capital expenditures, while Alphabet's conference will showcase the latest AI model capabilities and product integrations that could influence competitive positioning against Microsoft and other rivals.

The week features comprehensive retail sector assessment through Home Depot (HD) Tuesday, Target (TGT) and Lowe's (LOW) Wednesday, and Walmart (WMT) Thursday, providing crucial consumer spending insights across different income segments. Several high-flying shipping companies report earnings this week, potentially offering critical perspectives on the Iran war's impact on global supply chains and maritime operations amid the Strait of Hormuz effective closure.

Thursday's preliminary May PMI data will provide forward-looking business activity indicators, while Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes will offer detailed Fed policy deliberation insights.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Nvidia Earnings: AI Infrastructure's Moment of Truth

Wednesday's Nvidia (NVDA) earnings represent the single most important corporate event of the quarter, serving as the definitive assessment of whether AI infrastructure investment can sustain current momentum or if concerns about return on massive capital expenditures are materializing. The results will be scrutinized for data center revenue growth trajectory, Blackwell chip adoption rates, and management's guidance about future AI accelerator demand that has driven the company's explosive valuation. Nvidia's commentary on customer inventory levels, competition from custom chips developed by hyperscalers including Google and Amazon, and the sustainability of current investment cycles will be critical for technology sector sentiment. Gross margin trends will be watched for any signs of pricing pressure or unfavorable product mix shifts. The company's exposure to various end markets including cloud service providers, enterprise AI deployments, and sovereign AI initiatives will provide diversification context. Gaming and automotive segment performance will offer insights beyond data centers. Given Nvidia's massive market capitalization and AI leadership role, the post-earnings reaction could significantly influence not only semiconductor stocks but broader market indices and technology sector positioning heading into summer.

Alphabet Conference: AI Competitive Positioning

Alphabet's two-day developer conference creates critical opportunity to demonstrate AI model capabilities, product integrations, and competitive responses to Microsoft's aggressive AI strategy through Copilot and Azure. The conference will be closely watched for announcements about Gemini model improvements, Search AI integration that addresses concerns about generative AI cannibalizing core search revenue, YouTube AI features, and Google Cloud AI service enhancements. Any major product reveals, partnership announcements, or breakthrough demonstrations could influence competitive dynamics in AI platform wars. The conference timing just after Nvidia earnings creates potential for either reinforcing or contradicting AI infrastructure investment narratives—strong Alphabet AI showcase could validate continued spending, while disappointments could raise questions about return on investment. Developer adoption metrics, enterprise customer traction, and commentary about AI monetization progress will be particularly important. The two-day format suggests substantial content warranting extended attention, potentially indicating significant announcements rather than incremental updates.

Retail Sector Trilogy: Consumer Health Comprehensive Assessment

The week delivers unprecedented retail sector concentration with Home Depot (HD) Tuesday, Target (TGT) and Lowe's (LOW) Wednesday, and Walmart (WMT) Thursday providing comprehensive consumer spending assessment across different categories and income segments. Home Depot's results will test big-ticket home improvement spending and professional contractor demand serving as leading indicators for residential construction and renovation activity. Target's earnings will offer middle-income consumer perspectives on discretionary spending, inventory management, and category performance across apparel, home goods, and essentials. Lowe's will provide complementary home improvement insights. Walmart's results will assess value-seeking behavior, grocery inflation trends, and e-commerce growth across lower and middle-income segments. All four retailers' commentary about traffic patterns, basket sizes, consumer trade-down behavior, and second-quarter guidance will be crucial for establishing household spending assumptions. The retail earnings cluster will help determine whether consumers are maintaining spending resilience despite geopolitical uncertainties, elevated energy prices, and employment concerns, or if pullback is emerging that would intensify recession risks.

Shipping Sector and Supply Chain Disruption Assessment

Several high-flying shipping companies report earnings this week, providing critical real-world perspectives on how the Strait of Hormuz effective closure and broader Iran war impacts are disrupting global maritime operations and supply chains. Shipping company results will offer insights into freight rate dynamics, route diversions adding costs and delays, cargo volume trends reflecting trade flow disruptions, and operational challenges from geopolitical uncertainties. The earnings will help quantify the economic costs of Hormuz closure beyond direct energy price impacts, including supply chain bottlenecks, delivery delays affecting manufacturing, and elevated shipping costs flowing through to consumer prices. Commentary about customer behavior, contract negotiations, and expectations for when normal operations might resume will be particularly valuable for assessing duration assumptions about current disruptions. Strong shipping company results could paradoxically signal concerning supply chain stress through elevated rates and volumes rerouting around Hormuz, while weak results might indicate demand destruction from economic slowdown. Wednesday's crude oil inventories will provide energy supply context amid ongoing Hormuz situation.

Manufacturing Activity and Fed Policy Insights

Thursday delivers comprehensive forward-looking business activity assessment through preliminary May Manufacturing PMI at 9:45am and Services PMI at 9:45am, providing the first economic indicators for the current month. The manufacturing survey will offer insights into industrial conditions, new orders, employment trends, and pricing pressures that signal business momentum entering summer. The services PMI will provide perspectives on the economy's dominant sector. Thursday's Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index at 8:30am will add regional industrial context. The employment components across these surveys take on heightened importance following recent labor market volatility, potentially offering early signals about May job trends before next month's employment report. The pricing components will be crucial for inflation trajectory assessment. Thursday's initial jobless claims will provide weekly labor market updates. Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes at 2:00pm will offer detailed insights into the Federal Reserve's most recent policy deliberations, potentially revealing internal debates about balancing employment concerns against persistent energy-driven inflation. The convergence of forward-looking activity indicators and Fed policy insights will help markets assess whether economic conditions are stabilizing or deteriorating as the second quarter progresses.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.