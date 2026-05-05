Wheat Falls on Tuesday

Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex posted losses across three markets on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were 8 to 13 ¼ cents in the red at the close. KC HRW futures were down 3 to 5 3/4 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat was 3 to 4 1/2 cents lower at the final bell.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat crop at 32% planted, now 3 percentage points behind the pace from the last 5 years (35%). Planting progress in MN was 12% back of average, with ND 5% behind normal. Emergence was pegged at 10%.

The winter wheat crop was at 49% headed by Sunday, which was 17 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings were up 1% to 31% gd/ex, though a 2% increase in poor/very poor ratings was also noted. Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 286. Ratings in KS were down 5 points, with NE down 2, and OK dropping 3, with TX back up 10 points, and CO improving 4.

Oklahoma’s annual wheat industry crop tour estimates the winter wheat harvest at 47.799 million bushels, with yield at 23.11 bpa. That compares to the 35.9 bpa yield and 101.2 mbu estimate in last year’s tour vs. USDA’s final tally at 38 bpa and 106.4 mbu.

Monthly Census trade data saw a total of 1.821 MMT of wheat shipped in March, up 1.24% from last year and 6% below February.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.16 1/2, down 13 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.27 3/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.77 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.90, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.84 3/4, down 20 3/4 cents,