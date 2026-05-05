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Wheat Falls on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex posted losses across three markets on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were 8 to 13 ¼ cents in the red at the close. KC HRW futures were down 3 to 5 3/4 cents on Tuesday.  MPLS spring wheat was 3 to 4 1/2 cents lower at the final bell.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat crop at 32% planted, now 3 percentage points behind the pace from the last 5 years (35%). Planting progress in MN was 12% back of average, with ND 5% behind normal. Emergence was pegged at 10%. 

The winter wheat crop was at 49% headed by Sunday, which was 17 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings were up 1% to 31% gd/ex, though a 2% increase in poor/very poor ratings was also noted. Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 286. Ratings in KS were down 5 points, with NE down 2, and OK dropping 3, with TX back up 10 points, and CO improving 4.

Oklahoma’s annual wheat industry crop tour estimates the winter wheat harvest at 47.799 million bushels, with yield at 23.11 bpa. That compares to the 35.9 bpa yield and 101.2 mbu estimate in last year’s tour vs. USDA’s final tally at 38 bpa and 106.4 mbu.

Monthly Census trade data saw a total of 1.821 MMT of wheat shipped in March, up 1.24% from last year and 6% below February. 

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.16 1/2, down 13 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.27 3/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.77 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.90, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.84 3/4, down 20 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.96, down 8 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 690-0s -4-4 -0.65%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 677-2s -5-2 -0.77%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.8375s -0.0450 -0.65%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 616-4s -13-0 -2.07%
Wheat
ZWN26 627-6s -13-2 -2.07%
Wheat

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