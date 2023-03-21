Barchart.com
Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 3,976.20 +24.63 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 396.05 +2.31 +0.59%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 32,390.26 +145.68 +0.45%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 323.82 +1.52 +0.47%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 12,607.24 +44.63 +0.36%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 307.20 +1.23 +0.40%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
FRC 17.22 +5.04 +41.38%
First Republic Bank
USB 37.13 +2.68 +7.78%
U.S. Bancorp
CMA 47.75 +3.18 +7.13%
Comerica Inc
BAC 28.73 +0.98 +3.53%
Bank of America Corp
COF 95.00 +4.76 +5.27%
Capital One Financial Corp
ZION 32.50 +2.32 +7.69%
Zions Bancorp
STT 77.16 +3.72 +5.07%
State Street Corp
LNC 22.60 +1.30 +6.10%
Lincoln National Corp
KEY 12.61 +0.94 +8.05%
Keycorp
SYF 29.89 +1.44 +5.06%
Synchrony Financial
MTB 127.89 +6.18 +5.08%
M&T Bank Corp
RF 18.78 +0.70 +3.87%
Regions Financial Corp
GS 319.32 +9.79 +3.16%
Goldman Sachs Group
SCHW 59.48 +3.37 +6.01%
The Charles Schwab Corp
LCID 8.26 +0.56 +7.27%
Lucid Group Inc
TSLA 194.02 +10.77 +5.88%
Tesla Inc
RIVN 13.57 +0.55 +4.22%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
HOG 39.58 +2.03 +5.41%
Harley-Davidson Inc
EMR 83.64 +1.37 +1.67%
Emerson Electric Company
LNT 51.69 -2.07 -3.85%
Alliant Energy Corp
XEL 64.88 -2.51 -3.72%
XCEL Energy Inc
AEE 82.71 -3.26 -3.79%
Ameren Corp
ED 93.10 -3.81 -3.93%
Consolidated Edison Company
WEC 91.00 -3.55 -3.75%
Wisconsin Energy Corp
AEP 88.74 -3.02 -3.29%
American Electric Power Company
CNP 28.19 -0.96 -3.29%
Centerpoint Energy Inc
CMS 59.39 -2.50 -4.04%
Cms Energy Corp
DUK 94.46 -2.85 -2.93%
Duke Energy Corp
NI 26.94 -0.88 -3.16%
NiSource Inc
ES 74.19 -1.99 -2.61%
Eversource Energy
SRE 143.69 -3.82 -2.59%
Sempra
INTC 28.21 -0.95 -3.26%
Intel Corp
ZNM23 114-100 -0-250 -0.68%
10-Year T-Note
DXY00 103.244 -0.037 -0.04%
U.S. Dollar Index
^EURUSD 1.07686 +0.00454 +0.42%
Euro/U.S. Dollar
^USDJPY 132.275 +0.960 +0.73%
U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
GCJ23 1,952.0 -30.8 -1.55%
Gold
SIK23 22.400 -0.246 -1.09%
Silver

Most Popular News

Gold - gold background shades of 1
Why Unusual Options Volume for Kinross Gold (KGC) Points to a Strong Opportunity
Oil - iStock-1174018800 2
Devon Energy Stock Is Down, Making Its High Yield and Short Put Plays Popular
Wall Street - shutterstock_1321462400 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Investors Await Fed Meeting, Banking Sector Remains in Focus
Oil - iStock-1342092330 4
The Reasons Under $70 per Barrel is a Bargain for Crude Oil
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 5
Markets Today: Stocks See Boost From Credit Suisse Takeover But Banking Concerns Continue
