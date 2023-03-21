Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately. FREE 30 Day Trial
No Matching Results
or
MAIN MENU
- Market PulseBarchart Trade PicksPerformance LeadersBefore & After Markets
- Market PulseAdvanced GroupingsStraddle and StrangleButterfly StrategiesCondor StrategiesHorizontal StrategiesOptionable Stocks
- Before & After MarketsMost Active
- Market PulseFutures Trading GuideCommitment of TradersResourcesEuropean FuturesEuropean GroupingsEuropean Trading Guide
- Trading SignalsCommitment of TradersCrypto Groupings
- Investing IdeasThemed Lists
Insider TradingToday's PicksMy ScreenersWorld Markets
- 23 Stocks For 2023
- 5G Stocks
- Biotechnology Stocks
- Blockchain Stocks
- Bullish Moving Averages
- Candlestick Patterns
- Cannabis Stocks
- Clean Energy Stocks
- Dividend Stocks
- eMACD Buy Signals
- EV Stocks
- Gold Stocks
- Hot Penny Stocks
- Metaverse Stocks
- Oil Stocks
- SPAC Stocks
- Top Stocks Under $10
- Warren Buffett Stocks
- Commodity NewsFinancial NewsPress Releases
-
- Barchart WebinarsBarchart LiveResourcesBarchart Resources
Stocks Menu
Stocks
-
Market Pulse
-
-
Barchart Trade Picks
-
Performance Leaders
-
Before & After Markets
-
Most Active
-
Indices
-
Trading Signals
-
Sectors
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|3,976.20
|+24.63
|+0.62%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|396.05
|+2.31
|+0.59%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|32,390.26
|+145.68
|+0.45%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|323.82
|+1.52
|+0.47%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|12,607.24
|+44.63
|+0.36%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|307.20
|+1.23
|+0.40%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|FRC
|17.22
|+5.04
|+41.38%
|First Republic Bank
|USB
|37.13
|+2.68
|+7.78%
|U.S. Bancorp
|CMA
|47.75
|+3.18
|+7.13%
|Comerica Inc
|BAC
|28.73
|+0.98
|+3.53%
|Bank of America Corp
|COF
|95.00
|+4.76
|+5.27%
|Capital One Financial Corp
|ZION
|32.50
|+2.32
|+7.69%
|Zions Bancorp
|STT
|77.16
|+3.72
|+5.07%
|State Street Corp
|LNC
|22.60
|+1.30
|+6.10%
|Lincoln National Corp
|KEY
|12.61
|+0.94
|+8.05%
|Keycorp
|SYF
|29.89
|+1.44
|+5.06%
|Synchrony Financial
|MTB
|127.89
|+6.18
|+5.08%
|M&T Bank Corp
|RF
|18.78
|+0.70
|+3.87%
|Regions Financial Corp
|GS
|319.32
|+9.79
|+3.16%
|Goldman Sachs Group
|SCHW
|59.48
|+3.37
|+6.01%
|The Charles Schwab Corp
|LCID
|8.26
|+0.56
|+7.27%
|Lucid Group Inc
|TSLA
|194.02
|+10.77
|+5.88%
|Tesla Inc
|RIVN
|13.57
|+0.55
|+4.22%
|Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A
|HOG
|39.58
|+2.03
|+5.41%
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|EMR
|83.64
|+1.37
|+1.67%
|Emerson Electric Company
|LNT
|51.69
|-2.07
|-3.85%
|Alliant Energy Corp
|XEL
|64.88
|-2.51
|-3.72%
|XCEL Energy Inc
|AEE
|82.71
|-3.26
|-3.79%
|Ameren Corp
|ED
|93.10
|-3.81
|-3.93%
|Consolidated Edison Company
|WEC
|91.00
|-3.55
|-3.75%
|Wisconsin Energy Corp
|AEP
|88.74
|-3.02
|-3.29%
|American Electric Power Company
|CNP
|28.19
|-0.96
|-3.29%
|Centerpoint Energy Inc
|CMS
|59.39
|-2.50
|-4.04%
|Cms Energy Corp
|DUK
|94.46
|-2.85
|-2.93%
|Duke Energy Corp
|NI
|26.94
|-0.88
|-3.16%
|NiSource Inc
|ES
|74.19
|-1.99
|-2.61%
|Eversource Energy
|SRE
|143.69
|-3.82
|-2.59%
|Sempra
|INTC
|28.21
|-0.95
|-3.26%
|Intel Corp
|ZNM23
|114-100
|-0-250
|-0.68%
|10-Year T-Note
|DXY00
|103.244
|-0.037
|-0.04%
|U.S. Dollar Index
|^EURUSD
|1.07686
|+0.00454
|+0.42%
|Euro/U.S. Dollar
|^USDJPY
|132.275
|+0.960
|+0.73%
|U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen
|GCJ23
|1,952.0
|-30.8
|-1.55%
|Gold
|SIK23
|22.400
|-0.246
|-1.09%
|Silver