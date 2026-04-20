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Wheat Pulls Back to Close Mixed on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash

The wheat complex was mixed across the three exchanges on Monday with HRW weakness. Chicago SRW futures were up 3 ¾ to 7 ¼ cents across the board. KC HRW futures were 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cents lower on Monday. MPLS spring wheat was steady to 4 cents higher.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat at 12% planted, matching the normal pace from the last 5 years. Emergence was pegged at 2%. The winter wheat crop was at 20% headed, which was 8 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings dropped 4 percentage points to 30%, with the Brugler500 index down 5 points to 290.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 518,141 MT (19.04 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week of 4/16. That was 90.19% above the week prior and 1.55% larger than the same week last year. The Philippines was the largest destination of 96,000 MT, with 91,030 MT shipped to Mexico and 57,799 MT to Indonesia. The marketing year total is now 21.491 MMT (790 mbu) of soybeans shipped since June 1, which is 14% below the same period last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.97, up 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.06, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.35, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.47 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.55 1/4, up 2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.72 1/4, up 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 647-4s -2-4 -0.38%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 635-0s -1-6 -0.27%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.5525s +0.0200 +0.31%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 597-0s +5-6 +0.97%
Wheat
ZWN26 606-0s +6-6 +1.13%
Wheat

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