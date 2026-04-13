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Option Volatility and Earnings Report for April 13-17

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock
Newspaper open to market pages by Mike Flippo via Shutterstock

Earnings season kicks into gear this week with banks and tech stocks taking center stage. This week we have Bank of America (BAC), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Netflix (NFLX) all reporting in what shapes as a busy and pivotal week for stocks.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

GS – 4.6%

 

Tuesday

JPM – 3.9%

JNJ – 3.7%

WFC – 4.7%

C – 4.4%

 

Wednesday

ASML – 7.5%

BAC – 4.1%

MS – 4.5%

 

Thursday

TSM – 5.7%

NFLX – 6.7%

PEP – 4.3%

SCHW – 5.1%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 40%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Unusual Options Activity

NOW, NFLX. NVDA, SMCI and RBLX all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: NFLX, NVDA. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 103.01 +0.96 +0.94%
Netflix Inc
NVDA 188.63 +4.72 +2.57%
Nvidia Corp
C 124.39 -0.53 -0.42%
Citigroup Inc
BAC 52.54 -0.17 -0.32%
Bank of America Corp
WFC 85.40 -0.62 -0.72%
Wells Fargo & Company
JPM 309.87 -0.46 -0.15%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
MS 177.64 -0.52 -0.29%
Morgan Stanley
SMCI 25.26 +2.04 +8.79%
Super Micro Computer
NOW 83.00 -6.81 -7.58%
Servicenow Inc
RBLX 55.59 +0.42 +0.76%
Roblox Corp Cl A
GS 907.80 +4.08 +0.45%
Goldman Sachs Group
TSM 370.60 +5.11 +1.40%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

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