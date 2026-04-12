Honeywell International Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell International Inc. (HON) provides aerospace technologies, control and security solutions for commercial buildings, industrial automation, and process technology for the energy transition. Valued at $149.4 billion by market cap, its business is aligned with three powerful megatrends - automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition, underpinned by its Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. The diversified industrial conglomerate is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HON to report a profit of $2.31 per share on a diluted basis, down 8% from $2.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect HON to report EPS of $10.53, up 7.7% from $9.78 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.9% year over year to $11.36 in fiscal 2027.

HON stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 28.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 38.9% gains over the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, HON shares closed up by 4.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $9.8 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $9.9 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.59 beat analyst estimates by 2.1%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HON stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” HON’s average analyst price target is $253.92, indicating a potential upside of 8% from the current levels.