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Honeywell International Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Honeywell International Inc sign- by testing via Shutterstock
Honeywell International Inc sign- by testing via Shutterstock

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell International Inc. (HON) provides aerospace technologies, control and security solutions for commercial buildings, industrial automation, and process technology for the energy transition. Valued at $149.4 billion by market cap, its business is aligned with three powerful megatrends - automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition, underpinned by its Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. The diversified industrial conglomerate is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 23. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HON to report a profit of $2.31 per share on a diluted basis, down 8% from $2.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect HON to report EPS of $10.53, up 7.7% from $9.78 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.9% year over year to $11.36 in fiscal 2027. 

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HON stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 28.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI38.9% gains over the same time frame.

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On Jan. 29, HON shares closed up by 4.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $9.8 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $9.9 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.59 beat analyst estimates by 2.1%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HON stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” HON’s average analyst price target is $253.92, indicating a potential upside of 8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.52 -0.67 -0.39%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
HON 235.04 -1.02 -0.43%
Honeywell International Inc
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index

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