Coca-Cola’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $336.5 billion, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a global beverage giant and one of the most recognizable consumer staples companies in the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, it was founded in 1892 and operates primarily as a non-alcoholic beverage concentrate producer and brand owner, with a vast global distribution system.

The beverage titan is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Before this event, analysts expect this beverage company to report a profit of $0.81 per share, up 11% from $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KO to report a profit of $3.23 per share, up 7.7% from $3 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7.1% year over year to $3.46 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of KO have gained 9.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 29.4% return over the same time frame. However, zooming in further, it has outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Mar. 17, The Coca-Cola Company and the National Basketball Association announced a new global marketing partnership, reinstating Sprite® as the NBA’s Official Global Soft Drink Partner. The deal revives a long-standing and culturally influential collaboration dating back to 1986, with Sprite playing a key role in connecting basketball with music, fashion, and youth culture worldwide. As part of the agreement, Sprite will serve as the exclusive soft drink partner across the NBA’s global platform, with a focus on innovative fan experiences and engaging the next generation.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about KO’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate “Moderate Buy,” and three suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for KO is $84.48, indicating a 9% potential upside from the current levels.