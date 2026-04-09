Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of C.H. Robinson's Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
C_H_ Robinson Worldwide, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
C_H_ Robinson Worldwide, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $19.6 billion, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) provides freight transportation and related logistics and supply chain services. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this freight transportation company to report a profit of $1.26 per share, up 7.7% from $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, CHRW’s EPS of $1.23 outpaced the consensus expectations by 9.8%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CHRW to report a profit of $5.91 per share, up 16.1% from $5.09 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 15.7% year-over-year to $6.84 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

CHRW has soared 98.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX36.1% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI46.4% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Apr. 8, CHRW shares climbed 3.8% after ship-tracking data showed the first vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz following a two-week ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The easing tensions pushed WTI crude below $94 per barrel, sharply lowering the expected cost of running global logistics networks and improving margin outlooks for freight and shipping companies. With safer passage restored, logistics providers can shift back to shorter, more efficient routes that had been avoided during the conflict. At the same time, declining fuel surcharges and reduced operating costs for air and ground transport enable these firms to retain a greater share of value from existing contracts.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about CHRW’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend "Strong Buy," one advises a "Moderate Buy,” nine suggest "Hold," and one indicates a “Moderate Sell” rating. The mean price target for CHRW is $190.84, indicating a 10.7% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 170.44 +6.16 +3.75%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
CHRW 172.42 +6.32 +3.80%
C.H. Robinson Ww
$SPX 6,782.81 +165.96 +2.51%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Palantir CEO Alex Karp Has a Stark Message Amid the AI Takeover: Only Trade Workers and ‘Neurodivergent’ Individuals Will Thrive
A concept image showing a particle explosion_ Image by Panos Karas via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Oklo Stock Dip. Should You?
ETF with up arrow_Image by CL STOCK via Shutterstock 3
QQQ Just Met Its Match With This New ETF. Here's Why It's a Win for Investors.
Hands holding a briefcase of money by Efired via Shutterstock 4
Marvell Insider David Casper Just Sold Nearly 18,000 Shares of MRVL Stock. Should You Sell Too?
A Virgin Galactic banner displayed on the New York Stock Exchange by Christopher Penler via Shutterstock 5
Dear Virgin Galactic Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Testing in April
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.