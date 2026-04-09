What You Need to Know Ahead of C.H. Robinson's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $19.6 billion , C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ) provides freight transportation and related logistics and supply chain services. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this freight transportation company to report a profit of $1.26 per share , up 7.7% from $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, CHRW’s EPS of $1.23 outpaced the consensus expectations by 9.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CHRW to report a profit of $5.91 per share, up 16.1% from $5.09 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 15.7% year-over-year to $6.84 in fiscal 2027.

CHRW has soared 98.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 36.1% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 46.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 8, CHRW shares climbed 3.8% after ship-tracking data showed the first vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz following a two-week ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The easing tensions pushed WTI crude below $94 per barrel, sharply lowering the expected cost of running global logistics networks and improving margin outlooks for freight and shipping companies. With safer passage restored, logistics providers can shift back to shorter, more efficient routes that had been avoided during the conflict. At the same time, declining fuel surcharges and reduced operating costs for air and ground transport enable these firms to retain a greater share of value from existing contracts.