Cathie Wood Is Buying the Oklo Stock Dip. Should You?

In the last 52 weeks, Oklo (OKLO) stock has surged by 109%. However, this data provides an incomplete picture of the volatile price action.

In October 2025, OKLO stock had touched highs of $193.84. From those levels, there has been a steep correction of 75%. The significant downside can be attributed to two factors.

First, OKLO stock had witnessed a euphoric rally, and valuations were stretched for a company that’s not generating any revenue. Further, Oklo pursued a follow-on and at-the-market equity offering to raise $1.26 billion, net of fees. This translated into dilution of equity.

Amidst these factors, the deep correction presents a buying opportunity. Recently, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest added Oklo to its portfolio by snapping up 56,000 shares. Even amidst cash burn, the long-term outlook is positive, and it’s therefore not surprising that OKLO is attracting investor interest at lower levels.

About Oklo Stock

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Oklo is a fission technology and nuclear fuel recycling company. The company is targeting production of clean and reliable energy at scale.

Further, with the shift in U.S. nuclear policy creating tailwinds, Oklo is positioning itself for growth by converting nuclear to clean energy. Last year, Oklo progressed from product development to project deployment with the groundbreaking for Aurora Powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory.

In terms of positive developments, the U.S. Department of Energy has approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement for “Atomic Alchemy’s Groves Isotopes Test Reactor.” This approval for Oklo’s wholly owned subsidiary underscores the progress in the right direction.

Oklo has yet to commercialize its technology, and therefore revenues are meager. However, the company ended Q4 2025 with a cash buffer of $1.4 billion. This provides flexibility for capital investment and R&D.

It’s worth noting that OKLO stock has corrected by over 65% in the last six months. While cash burn is a concern, the deep correction seems like a good buying opportunity.

A Vertically Integrated Nuclear Platform

Through its business units of power, fuel, and isotopes, Oklo intends to create a vertically integrated nuclear platform. The company considers fuel as one of the key headwinds for nuclear deployment.

To overcome this challenge, Okla’s design is capable of using various fuels interchangeably. Additionally, high-value isotopes are expected to be sourced for use in the healthcare, industrial, space, and defense industries.

It’s worth mentioning here that Okla believes that the energy potential in the “used nuclear fuel is comparable in scale to major global energy reserves.” Therefore, the nuclear fuel recycling center can be a potential game-changer.

From a risk perspective, the commercialization will take time, and cash burn will be sustained. However, with the agreement with Meta (META) and the approval from the U.S. Department of Energy for the “Isotopes Test Reactor in Texas,” the long-term outlook is optimistic. Last month, Oklo also partnered with Blykalla AB, a Swedish nuclear technology company, with the partnership focusing on “building new reactors more quickly by working together.”

What Do Analysts Say About OKLO Stock?

Based on 20 analysts with coverage, OKLO stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. While 11 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for Oklo, two analysts have a “Moderate Buy” rating, and six analysts opine that OKLO stock is a “Hold.” Among the bears, one analyst believes that the stock is a “Strong Sell.”

The mean price target of $87.44 represents potential upside of about 92% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $138 suggests that OKLO could climb 202% from here.

In terms of significant analyst coverage, Bank of America had upgraded OKLO stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” in January 2026 with a price target of $127. A key trigger for the upgrade was the binding agreement with Meta to develop a “phased 1.2 GW advanced nuclear campus.”