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Dear Virgin Galactic Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Testing in April

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A Virgin Galactic banner displayed on the New York Stock Exchange by Christopher Penler via Shutterstock
A Virgin Galactic banner displayed on the New York Stock Exchange by Christopher Penler via Shutterstock

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) has ripped higher in recent sessions as investors assess several catalysts converging in early April. 

The recent momentum has helped SPCE break above its major moving averages (MAs), indicating bulls have now taken control across multiple timeframes. 

Despite the aforementioned surge, however, Virgin Galactic shares remain down about 10% versus their year-to-date high. 

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Reopened Ticket Sales to Drive Virgin Galactic Stock Higher

SPCE shares are extending gains in early April primarily because the company has resumed ticket sales for its suborbital spaceflights at a new $750,000 price point. 

This massive price increase, from the previous $600,000, signals management’s confidence in both demand and the readiness of its next-generation Delta-class spacecraft. 

Virgin’s current backlog stands at 675 reservations, and the initial offering includes about 50 seats before bookings are temporarily closed — with future pricing rounds expected to be even higher.

For investors, the reopening of ticket sales after a two-year pause is more than symbolic; it reflects a concrete step toward revenue generation at a time when SPCE’s financials remain exceptionally thin. 

Virgin Galactic ended its latest reported quarter with $0.31 million in revenue — significantly below the $0.41 million that analysts had called for. 

What Else Could Unlock Further Upside in SPCE Shares

Another operationally significant near-term catalyst for SPCE is that its first Delta-class vehicle is now approaching completion, with ground testing scheduled to begin in April. 

Flight testing is targeted for Q3, and the space tourism firm is aiming to launch commercial service in the final quarter of 2026. 

According to Michael Colglazier, the chief executive of Virgin Galactic, the production checklist is shrinking fast, and the NYSE-listed company has reached key milestones in its spaceship program. 

A second spacecraft is expected to enter service between late 2026 and early 2027, which would be critical for increasing flight frequency and building a sustainable revenue cadence that may help drive Virgin Galactic shares higher over the next 12 months.  

Wall Street Remains Constructive on Virgin Galactic Holdings

Wall Street analysts also remain bullish on SPCE stock as the company works to deliver on its ambitious target of 10 flights per month by 2027. These flights would transport about 60 passengers per month, fundamentally transforming the company's revenue profile. 

While the consensus rating on Virgin Galactic Holdings sits at a “Hold," the mean target of $4.08 signals potential upside of another 33% from here. 

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPCE 2.81 -0.26 -8.47%
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

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