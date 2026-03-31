Republic Services' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $68.5 billion , Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ) provides collection, recycling, transportation, and disposal solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial waste. It also processes and sells recyclable materials while offering landfill and other environmental services. The Phoenix, Arizona-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the waste management company to report a profit of $1.66 per share , up 5.1% from $1.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect RSG to report EPS of $7.22, a rise of 2.9% from $7.02 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 10.8% year-over-year to $8 in fiscal 2027.

RSG stock has underperformed the broader markets over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 8.1% , compared to the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 15.5% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 22.2% return over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 EPS of $1.76 per share on Feb. 17, shares of Republic Services fell nearly 2% the next day as revenue of $4.14 billion missed Wall Street expectations . Investors were also concerned about pricing pressure in recycling, with average commodity prices falling sharply to $112 per ton in the quarter (down $41 year-over-year) and $135 for the full year (down $29).