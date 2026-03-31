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Republic Services' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Republic Services, Inc_ trash truck-by refina via Shutterstock
Republic Services, Inc_ trash truck-by refina via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $68.5 billion, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) provides collection, recycling, transportation, and disposal solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial waste. It also processes and sells recyclable materials while offering landfill and other environmental services. The Phoenix, Arizona-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the waste management company to report a profit of $1.66 per share, up 5.1% from $1.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect RSG to report EPS of $7.22, a rise of 2.9% from $7.02 in fiscal 2025. In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 10.8% year-over-year to $8 in fiscal 2027. 

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RSG stock has underperformed the broader markets over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 8.1%, compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX15.5% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI22.2% return over the same period. 

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Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 EPS of $1.76 per share on Feb. 17, shares of Republic Services fell nearly 2% the next day as revenue of $4.14 billion missed Wall Street expectations. Investors were also concerned about pricing pressure in recycling, with average commodity prices falling sharply to $112 per ton in the quarter (down $41 year-over-year) and $135 for the full year (down $29). 

Analysts' consensus rating on RSG stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 "Strong Buys,” two "Moderate Buys," and 11 "Holds.” The average analyst price target is $248.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.6% from current levels.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 159.08 +2.47 +1.58%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,421.82 +78.10 +1.23%
S&P 500 Index
RSG 219.75 -1.93 -0.87%
Republic Services

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