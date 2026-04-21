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Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Before Q3? Cloud and AI Trends Point to Strong Growth

Amit Singh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock

Microsoft (MSFT) will release its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on April 29. MSFT stock’s year-to-date (YTD) performance has been relatively subdued, reflecting concerns around the company’s rising capital expenditure. The technology giant’s significant investments in high-performance computing infrastructure are pressuring near-term margins and weighing on investor sentiment.

Another overhang is the composition of Microsoft’s backlog, with a notable portion tied to its relationship with OpenAI. This concentration introduces a degree of customer risk, as dependency on a single large partner can amplify revenue volatility.

However, these concerns are offset by strong customer demand for its cloud platform and artificial intelligence (AI) offerings. Microsoft continues to benefit from enterprise adoption of AI-enabled services, which is driving solid growth across its cloud portfolio. Importantly, the company is also expanding its backlog beyond OpenAI at a healthy pace, indicating broader customer diversification. This trend mitigates concentration risk and strengthens the durability of demand across its platform.

In aggregate, while margin pressure and customer concentration remain valid short-term considerations, the structural growth drivers in cloud and AI appear intact, supporting growth in Q3.

From a market expectations standpoint, derivatives pricing suggests a moderate reaction to the earnings release compared to the previous quarter. Options pricing implies a post-earnings move of approximately 6.7% in either direction. This is more restrained than the roughly 10% decline recorded following the prior quarter’s results, yet slightly above the average move of 6.1% reported over the past four quarters.

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Microsoft Q3 Earnings: Cloud and AI Continue to Drive Financial Performance

The momentum in Microsoft’s business will likely be sustained in Q3, driven by demand for cloud infrastructure and AI services. The company has guided revenue to be in the range of $80.65 billion to $81.75 billion, implying year-over-year (YoY) growth of roughly 15% to 17%.

Notably, Microsoft has been consistently delivering solid top-line growth. In the second quarter, MSFT’s revenue increased 17% YoY, supported by continued enterprise adoption of cloud and AI-driven solutions. Microsoft Cloud generated $51.5 billion in revenue, up 26% YoY, reflecting the segment’s key role in driving the company’s overall sales.

The Intelligent Cloud segment also delivered strong results, with revenue rising 29% to $32.9 billion. Within this segment, Azure revenue grew 39%, slightly down from 40% in the prior quarter. However, this modest slowdown does not indicate weakening demand. Microsoft has made it clear that demand for Azure continues to outpace supply, meaning growth is currently constrained more by capacity limitations than by any drop in customer interest.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, Intelligent Cloud revenue is expected to come in between $34.1 billion and $34.4 billion, reflecting growth of approximately 27% to 29%. Azure is projected to grow between 37% and 38% in constant currency, which remains robust despite tougher YoY comparisons.

While its top line is likely to remain solid, cloud gross margin could moderate due to continued investments in AI.

Despite potential margin compression, earnings growth is expected to remain solid. Analysts expect the technology giant to post earnings of $4.07 per share, representing approximately 17.6% YoY growth. Moreover, the company’s consistent history of beating expectations suggests further upside, particularly if revenues from high-margin businesses rise in the third quarter.

Conclusion: Is MSFT Stock a Buy?

The investment case for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings hinges on an investor’s time horizon. In the short term, margin compression and customer concentration risks are legitimate considerations and may continue to create volatility around earnings events.

In contrast, the drivers of Microsoft’s growth, cloud adoption, and enterprise AI integration provide a multi-year expansion opportunity. The company’s ability to scale infrastructure, diversify its customer base, and monetize AI services positions it well to deliver solid growth.

Microsoft is currently in a phase where strategic investments are temporarily weighing on earnings power. However, it has the potential to convert AI and cloud demand into sustained revenue acceleration while normalizing margins over time. Analysts are bullish and maintain a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on MSFT stock ahead of the Q3 earnings release.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 426.12 +8.05 +1.93%
Microsoft Corp

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