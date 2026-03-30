Boeing Earnings Preview: What to Expect

The Boeing Company (BA), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services. Valued at $149.6 billion by market cap, the company’s global presence spans over 150 countries, serving top clients like NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and major airlines. The aerospace giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BA to report a loss of $0.60 per share on a diluted basis, down 22.5% from a loss of $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect BA to report EPS of $0.45, up 104.2% from a loss per share of $10.64 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 855.6% year over year to $4.30 in fiscal 2027.

BA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 6.4% during this period. Similarly, it lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 19.8% gains over the same time frame.

Boeing's struggles are largely due to rising competition, especially from China, and trade tensions impacting aircraft orders. China's tariffs on Boeing planes could hit future sales, a big blow given China's importance to Boeing's growth.

On Jan. 27, BA shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $9.92, surpassing adjusted loss per share of $5.90 from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue was $23.9 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $22.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BA stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” four give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” BA’s average analyst price target is $270.92, indicating a notable potential upside of 42.2% from the current levels.