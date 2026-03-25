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Soybeans Popping Higher Early on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay

Soybeans are showing 3 to 5 cent gains so far on Wednesday AM trade. Futures were pressured into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 2 3/4 to 8 ½ cents across the board. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 1 3/4 cents at $10.78 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $2.00 to $4.20, with Soy Oil futures up 15 to 45 points. Crude oil finished the day with late pressure, as reports surfaced of a potential 1-month ceasefire on the Middle East conflict. Iran has reportedly rejected the negotiations.

The EPA is expected to release the RVO number for this year later this week, adding some premium back into the bean oil market. 

EU soybean imports were tallied at 8.92 MMT as of March 22 since July 1, down from 10.002 MT in the same period last year. ANEC estimates the Brazilian March export total at 15.87 MMT, down 0.45 MMT from their number last week. 

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.55, down 8 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.81 1/1, down 8 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.71 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.43 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents 

New Crop Cash  was $10.82 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.8571 +0.0471 +0.44%
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ZMK26 322.2 -0.2 -0.06%
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ZSPX26US.CM 10.7899 +0.0273 +0.25%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1146-4 +2-6 +0.24%
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ZSK26 1159-6 +4-6 +0.41%
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ZSN26 1175-6 +4-2 +0.36%
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