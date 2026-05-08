Don’t Look Now, But Tesla Stock Is Back

Tesla (TSLA) shares have demonstrated a significant technical turnaround, reclaiming the psychological $400 level on strong relative volume.

The stock currently maintains a “Moderate Buy” consensus among analysts, but the chart’s breakout from its March base suggests even stronger near-term momentum than that grade implies.

Recent delivery data and improved sentiment around AI monetization have set TSLA up to be a market leader once again as it recovers from its recent stock price consolidation.

Despite macroeconomic concerns, Tesla’s aggressive focus on FSD (Full Self-Driving) and Robotaxi infrastructure, plus the upcoming SpaceX IPO, suggests a bullish near-term path for investors.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $1.5 trillion, Tesla (TSLA) is the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer and a primary developer of autonomous driving technology. The company is currently transitioning from a pure-play automaker into a high-margin AI and robotics powerhouse.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with notably improving technicals, a combination of momentum, strength and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. TSLA checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “buy” on April 17, the stock has gained 2.79%.

TSLA has rallied from its recent low around $340 just a month ago. Its 20-day moving average is strong, and its 50-day moving average is close to joining it in a positive trend. The PPO indicator recently made a bullish crossover, and is trending higher, a sign of increasing momentum. After successfully navigating a volatile start to 2026, Tesla has finally cleared major overhead resistance, confirming that buyers are back in control.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Tesla

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart’s Snapshot Technical Opinion is currently at 40% Sell, but that’s not the story. It’s about where it’s been. It was 56% Sell last week and 72% Sell a month ago. That type of progression indicates that TSLA’s trend is firming.

Trend Seeker Buy: This composite trend indicator recently flipped to a Buy signal as the stock cleared its medium-term averages.

The 20-day moving average is now a Buy. Over the past five years, that signal has produced a total swing trade return of 214% in TSLA stock.

TSLA has been to $500 a share as recently as the week prior to Christmas 2025. A 20% move back toward that level is much more likely now than it has been in a while.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

To be clear, TSLA’s stock price movement historically is as divorced from its fundamental ratios as any stock is. Still the potential combination with Elon Musk’s other businesses looms as a game-changer that offsets much of that overvalued condition.

$1.5 trillion market capitalization.

344x trailing price-earnings ratio.

200% 5-Year Revenue Growth

419% 5-Year Earnings Growth

66% of shareholders are institutional

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Tesla

Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 42 analysts surveyed by Barchart rated TSLA a “Moderate Buy,” with 15 of those being “Strong Buy” ratings.

A consensus of 42 analysts surveyed by Barchart rated TSLA a “Moderate Buy,” with 15 of those being “Strong Buy” ratings. Price Targets: 12-month targets range from a conservative $123 to a high of $600, with an average consensus near $404, roughly the stock’s current price.

The Bottom Line on Tesla

Tesla is currently firing on all cylinders technically, having established a solid support base near $370 before breaking out toward the $410 level. Riding a wave of optimism surrounding its AI roadmap and autonomous driving potential, the stock is once again attracting momentum-driven buyers.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.