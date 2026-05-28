Soybean Prices Are Moving Higher. Expect More Upside.

August soybean (ZSQ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for August soybean futures that prices are still in a choppy uptrend. Bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, global food price inflation has become problematic in many regions, which suggests commercial end-users may do more stockpiling to beat price increases. That’s price-friendly for soybeans and the grains. The recent U.S.-China thawing in trade relations will also likely prompt better China demand for U.S. beans. And more years than not, some degree of a weather-market scare develops in the summer months, to boost bean prices.

A move in August soybean futures prices above chart resistance at $12.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $13.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $11.65.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):