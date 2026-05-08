Dear Circle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 11

Circle (CRCL) stock fans have a clear date to watch on May 11. That is when Circle Internet Group, behind the USDC stablecoin, will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens, at 8 a.m. ET with a webcast to walk through the numbers and key updates.

The report follows a strong finish to 2025 , when Q4 revenue and reserve income climbed to about $770 million, more than 70% higher than a year earlier, as USDC use and on‑chain activity kept growing. Circle has already shown it can beat expectations and turn stablecoin adoption into real revenue, so this next update is an important check on whether that strength is holding up.

Wall Street now wants to see if USDC circulation, transaction volumes, and margins still match the premium built into CRCL’s share price or if Q1 starts to show any slowdown. With that in mind, May 11 looks less like a routine earnings day and more like a real checkpoint for the Circle story. Let's dive in.

Circle’s Numbers Set the Stage

Circle Internet Group is based in New York and is the company behind one of the largest regulated dollar stablecoins. It runs a stablecoin and payments infrastructure business that supports USDC and other on‑chain settlement services.

CRCL’s stock price sits at $113.25 as of May 7, up 42.81% year‑to‑date (YTD), after making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 5, 2025.

This move has left Circle valued at about $30.06 billion, with a forward P/E of 135.19x versus a sector median of 32.59x and a PEG ratio of 5.63x versus 1.01x for peers, which shows how much growth investors are already pricing in.

Circle’s latest report, released in late February for the quarter ending December 2025, showed Q4 EPS of $0.43 against a $0.15 estimate, a 186.67% beat that stood out in the payment and fintech space. That update also showed total Q4 2025 revenue and reserve income of $770 million, up 77% from a year earlier, as heavier USDC use fed straight into the topline.

In the same period, net income from continuing operations reached $133 million, up $129 million year‑over‑year (YoY), while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $167 million, a 412% jump versus Q4 2024, highlighting how quickly profits are scaling with volumes.

Their full‑year numbers backed that story up. Circle reported FY 2025 total revenue and reserve income of $2.7 billion, up 64% from FY 2024, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $582 million, up 104%, showing a business that is growing and gaining operating muscle at the same time.

However, the company still posted a FY 2025 net loss from continuing operations of $70 million, driven mostly by $424 million of stock‑based compensation tied to IPO vesting, versus $157 million of net income in FY 2024, but cash generation remained strong. CRCL’s operating cash flow in December 2025 was $542.13 million, up 57.33% YoY, and net cash flow reached $32.45 billion, up 62.48%, giving Circle plenty of financial flexibility heading into the May 11, Q1 2026 report.

Circle’s Growth Catalysts Look Busy

Circle has been lining up real, business‑driven growth moves. The launch of CPN Managed Payments is a big one, offering a full‑service stablecoin settlement platform for payment providers, fintechs, banks, and large enterprises that want USDC’s speed without holding crypto directly. It lets institutions handle cross‑border payments in USDC, support merchants that accept stablecoins, and run large global payouts, while cutting FX and settlement frictions and staying within Circle’s existing regulatory framework.

The company is also pushing into fast‑growing markets through a new partnership with Sasai Fintech, part of Cassava Technologies , to expand USDC access across Africa. This tie‑up focuses on mobile‑first users and cross‑border trade, with Sasai’s payment and remittance channels plugging into USDC and Circle’s on‑chain tools so people and businesses can move money more easily across borders.

That strategy sits on top of a serious scale already in place, with USDC in circulation at $75.3 billion at the end of 2025, up 72% YoY, and Q4 2025 on‑chain USDC transaction volume at $11.9 trillion, up 247% from the prior year.

There is also a leadership piece to this story. Circle recently added Kirk Koenigsbauer , a veteran executive with deep product and enterprise experience, to its board of directors, bringing in another seasoned hand to help guide the next phase.

All of these steps together point to a company trying to deepen its competitive edge while the business and the market around USDC keep getting bigger.

What Wall Street Is Watching for May 11

Analysts tracking CRCL already have May 11 marked. Circle is set to report Q1 2026 results before the market opens for the quarter ending March 2026. The current consensus is for an EPS of about $0.15 and an estimated YoY change of roughly -99.98%, which mostly reflects how strong last year’s base was rather than a collapse in the business.

This kind of setup is what active managers are trading around. Cathie Wood bought into the stock during a sharp selloff , adding Circle while trimming some other big tech positions, and her team sold about 57,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as part of that repositioning, effectively shifting more exposure toward stablecoins and digital payments.

Street forecasts broadly point in the same direction, as around 23 analysts have reached a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” which signals a positive but measured view rather than full‑on hype. Their average 12‑month target of $131.26 implies roughly 15.9% upside from recent levels.

Conclusion

Circle fans now have a straightforward setup in front of them. May 11 is the key date that will show whether the business can still justify its rich valuation with solid numbers. If USDC growth, margins, and guidance stay close to recent trends, CRCL looks more likely to drift higher than fall apart. A weaker update or cautious tone could still trigger a pullback before this stablecoin story moves on to its next chapter.