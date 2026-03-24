Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Showing Marginal Gains on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash__800x600

Wheat is showing slight strength on Tuesday morning. The wheat complex started the week with losses across the three markets on Monday. Chicago SRW futures were 2 ¾ to 7 ½ cents lower. Open interest was down 1,680 contracts on Monday. KC HRW futures were fractionally to 3 cents in the red. OI slipped 3,526 contracts. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with front months fractionally to a penny lower and deferreds slightly higher. Pressure was from a President Trump post ordering the Department of War to postpone some military strikes on Iran.

The Kansas Crop Progress report showed winter wheat conditions down 6% to 46% good/excellent, with the Brugler500 index down 11 points to 328.

USDA’s FGIS tallied wheat export shipments at 458,411 MT (16.84 mbu) during the week ending on March 19. That was 33.39% above the week prior but 5.53% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 128,882 MT, with 68,376 MT headed to China and 50,093 MT to Taiwan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 19.93 MMT (732.3 mbu) since June 1, which is now 17.98% ahead of the same period last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.87 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.00, down 7 1/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.03 1/4, down 3 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.18 1/4, down 3 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.27, down 1 cents, currently up 3 cents

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.42 1/2, down 1/4 cent, currently up 2 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 618-4 +0-2 +0.04%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 604-6 +1-4 +0.25%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.2975 +0.0275 +0.44%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 588-6 +1-0 +0.17%
Wheat
ZWN26 600-2 +0-2 +0.04%
Wheat

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Tesla Faces the ‘Couch Problem’: Modern Physics Warns the Optimus Robot Will Fail and Send TSLA Stock Falling
An oil tanker out at sea by Gerhard Traschutz via Pixabay 2
Exxon vs. Chevron: Which Energy Giant Will Pay You for Generations as Oil Prices Surge?
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 3
Elon Musk Is Still a ‘Huge Admirer’ of Jensen Huang and Plans to Keep Buying Nvidia Chips. Does That Make NVDA Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Slip as Oil Prices Rise on Kharg Island Takeover Report
Black-white bull vs bear_Image by a1vector via Shutterstock 5
1 Analyst Says Ignore the Noise and Keep Buying Sandisk Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.