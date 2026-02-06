Do Wall Street Analysts Like C.H. Robinson Stock?

Founded in 1905, Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) provides freight transportation and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $23.5 billion and operates through the North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments.

Shares of the company have outperformed in the broader market over the past year and in 2026. CHRW stock has surged 103% over the past 52 weeks and 22.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.2% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Zooming in, the Industrial Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) rose 22.8% over the past year, underperforming CHRW’s rally. In 2026, XLI has rallied 8.5% and has underperformed the CHRW stock.

On Jan. 28, C.H. Robinson shares surged more than 7% following the company’s Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue declined 6.5% year-over-year to $3.9 billion and missed Wall Street estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.23 and successfully surpassed Street’s estimates by 9.8%.

For the current year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect CHRW’s EPS to rise 15.9% YoY to $5.90 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering CHRW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell”. This configuration has become somewhat bullish over recent months, with the stock now carrying 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, up from 14 just two months ago.

On Jan. 30, Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn maintained a "Buy" rating on C.H. Robinson stock and raised its price target from $160 to $205. CHRW’s mean price target of $188.36 sits under its current market prices. Its Street-high target of $225 suggests the stock could rally by up to 14%.