Wheat Falling Back on Tuesday

The wheat complex is trading with losses across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures are down 11 to 15 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures are 13 to 15 cents in the red so far. MPLS spring wheat is 11 to 16 cent slower. Crude oil is down another $9.69 as more risk premium comes off the table following President Trump signaling the ongoing conflict may be nearing an end late on Monday.

USDA WASDE data from this morning showed no changes to the US balance sheet, as US stocks were left at 931 mbu. The US cash average price was raise by a nickel to $4.95. World ending stocks saw a 0.55 MMT cut to 276.96 MMT, as Argentina stocks were down 1 MMT on a higher export number. Russian exports were trimmed by 0.5 MMT, as well as a 1 MMT cut to EU exports (shifted to 1 MMT increase in feed).

The state Crop Progress report from Kanas showed winter wheat conditions slipping another 2 percentage points to 56% gd/ex, with a Brugler500 index a 348, down 5 points from last week.

EU soft wheat exports were tallied at 16.5 MMT according to the European Commission from July 1 to March 8, up 1.4 MMT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86 3/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.88 1/4, down 15 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.07 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.06, down 13 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.34 1/2, up 3 cents,