3 AI Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying

Cathie Wood is a renowned investor. She has a long-term view, like Warren Buffett, but instead of investing in tried-and-true value stocks, Wood favors tech stocks that are disruptive innovators. These are tech companies that work in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, genomics, the blockchain, and autonomous vehicles.

Wood is also an active trader. Her asset management firm, Ark Invest, runs several actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and Wood never hesitates to increase a position if she sees long-term value.

With that said, let’s examine three stocks that Wood bought recently, and assess whether they will be good fits for the everday investor's portfolio, too.

AI Stock #1: CoreWeave (CRWV)

Wood appears to be a big fan of CoreWeave (CRWV), the New Jersey-based cloud computing company that offers GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure. CoreWeave sees a lot of demand for its services as companies seek computing power to design, train, and run AI software and products.

Wood’s family of Ark ETFs purchased CRWV stock nine times in February, adding $49.43 million worth of shares to Ark Invest’s holdings.

CRWV stock is up 88% since it started trading in late March 2025, soundly beating the S&P 500’s ($SPX) gain of roughly 20% in the same period — but shareholders have likely noticed that the stock has been retreating in recent months. Late last spring, CoreWeave stock was up more than 300%, but it has given back much of those gains as investors grow more skeptical of AI stocks. However, the stock’s drop has also given Wood an opening to scoop up shares in a stock that she now sees as undervalued.

CRWV stock trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 6.1 times, which is markedly better than the much higher ratio it had last summer. However, CoreWeave is coming off a difficult fourth quarter in which it reported strong revenue growth of 110% year-over-year (YOY) but still missed earnings expectations by posting a loss of $0.89 per share, versus analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.61 per share.

Based on 32 analysts with coverage, the consensus rating for CoreWeave stock is a “Moderate Buy” with a mean price target of $118.03, representing potential upside of 63% from current levels.

AI Stock #2: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is playing second fiddle to Nvidia (NVDA) these days. Based in Santa Clara, California, AMD makes advanced semiconductors needed to operate data centers, but Nvidia’s advanced GPUs have a much greater market share.

However, there is a lot of money to be made in selling AI infrastructure. Major tech companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) have announced plans to spend as much as $650 billion this year alone, and that’s why Wood is grabbing shares of AMD stock. ARK Invest made 10 purchases of the stock in February, increasing its position by about $44.14 million. AMD now has the fourth-greatest weighting in Ark Invest’s combined portfolio.

AMD stock has been a consistent winner in the last 12 months, gaining 97% over the period. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.4 times is also a discount to the stock's P/E of roughly 38 times last summer.

Analysts have a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on AMD stock. The mean price target of $287.68 represents potential upside of 46%.

AI Stock #3: Broadcom (AVGO)

Based in San Jose, California, Broadcom (AVGO) makes semiconductors used in data centers, broadband, and telecommunications equipment. The company makes custom-made application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) that are designed to handle specific workloads. That can be appealing to many companies in need of semiconductors — if you have a specific high-level computing task to achieve, buying one of Broadband’s chips could potentially be much cheaper compared to a GPU that is more powerful but also includes many unneeded bells and whistles.

Broadcom has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, and AVGO stock is up 77% in the last year. Ark Invest purchased $41.7 million worth of AVGO shares in February, broken up over five separate transactions.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $19.3 billion, up 29% YOY. Net income of $7.35 billion climbed 34% YOY. Finally, adjusted EPS of $2.05 grew 28% YOY and beat analysts’ expectations of $2.03 per share.

The future looks bright for Broadcom. CEO Hock Tan told analysts that the firm is seeing growing demand for its chips from large customers, and the company is projecting more than $100 billion in revenue next year for its semiconductors.

Analysts have a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on AVGO stock. The mean price target of $459.95 represents potential upside of 35% from current levels.