As CoreWeave Signs a Deal with Perplexity, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRWV Stock?

CoreWeave (CRWV) is among the leading cloud platform providers that have seen some rather impressive moves this year. Surging more than 100% since its initial public offering, CRWV stock remains one of the best-performing companies in the market, though this is also a stock that's down more than 50% from its peak last year. Thus, there are increasingly divergent views on how this stock may perform moving forward and where CoreWeave will trend over the medium term.

Recent reports indicate that this company is seeing continued upside momentum, driven by a recent deal with Perplexity. Let's dive into what this deal entails and why investors are increasingly viewing CoreWeave as one of the best ways to play the AI revolution in the market right now.

The CoreWeave-Perplexity Deal

On Wednesday, CoreWeave announced AI search company Perplexity has signed a deal to utilize CoreWeave's impressive data centers and cloud computing technology to enhance and build new services. Exactly what these services are and what they'll mean for consumers remains to be seen. However, the reality is that as Perplexity and other companies diversify their cloud providers, CoreWeave could become a much more central player to the key LLM providers CoreWeave and its peers are courting right now.

This announcement also included a statement that Perplexity Enterprise Max would be provided to help employees search the web and internal databases more efficiently. We'll have to see if this launch brings about the sort of productivity gains many are expecting, but there's certainly plenty to like about this deal in terms of what it means for CoreWeave's revenue and cash flow stability profile.

On that note, CoreWeave's upside potential (at least in the view of many investors) really is a long-term story. As the company's key fundamental ratios above highlight, this is a company that's still a ways away from profitability. With negative profit margins, return on equity/assets, and a debt/equity ratio above 3 times, there's some work that's going to need to be done in order for this company to ramp up toward profitability.

That said, given how fast revenues are growing and the potential efficiencies we can expect to see as CoreWeave scales to become an even larger player in the world of cloud connectivity for AI companies, this is a stock that's clearly going to receive plenty of investor and analyst attention. Let's dive into what the experts covering this stock think about its prospects moving forward.

What Do Analysts Think of CRWV Stock?

The Wall Street analyst community continues to take a very bullish view of CoreWeave, particularly over the near term. With a consensus price target of a bit more than $120 per share, analysts are expecting this stock to rise roughly 50% over the course of the next year. Indeed, it's difficult to find similar examples of companies with such meaningfully robust price targets, particularly given the number of analysts who currently cover this cloud services provider.

That said, I do think the fact that there's such a wide divergence of opinions on this particular name (evidenced by a low price target of just $41 per share and a high target of $180 per share) could indicate we'll be in for a rocky ride ahead. With companies like CoreWeave that are large players in high-growth industries with impressive revenue generation capabilities (but are not yet profitable), it's really difficult to put a hard number on what this company should be valued at.

Accordingly, I do think some investors will simply steer clear of this particular name until the dust settles a bit more. That said, investors have been rewarded for getting in on certain trends early, so there's also a very strong bullish argument to be made to own this stock here. But given the level of uncertainty around all stocks tied to the AI theme right now, I'm going to play it safe. That's what makes markets, after all.