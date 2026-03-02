Barchart.com
Option Volatility And Earnings Report For March 2-6

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

Earnings season is winding down, but we still have a couple of key names reporting this week including Crowdstrike (CRWD), Broadcom (AVGO), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Target (TGT), Costco (COST) and Alibaba (BABA).

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

Nothing of note

 

Tuesday

CRWD – 8.7%

TGT – 9.6%

 

Wednesday

AVGO – 9.1%

 

Thursday

BABA – 4.6%

PBR – 4.8%

MRVL – 11.1%

COST – 3.8%

KR – 5.8%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 50%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

OKE -5.1% vs 7.2% expected

HD +2.0% vs 4.5% expected

O -0.8% vs 4.2% expected

NVDA -5.5% vs 6.3% expected

SNOW +2.3% vs 12.6% expected

CRM +4.0% vs 9.9% expected

WBD -0.4% vs 5.5% expected

DELL +21.9% vs 10.5% expected

BIDU -5.7% vs 7.1% expected

VST +0.8% vs 7.9% expected

INTU +3.5% vs 9.7% expected

Overall, there were 10 out of 11 that stayed within the expected range. 6 out of 11 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

ORCL, NFLX, GS, HOOD, LMT, IREN and NKE all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: HOOD, NFLX, NKE.D.IX. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TGT 113.79 -1.00 -0.87%
Target Corp
BABA 144.11 -3.94 -2.66%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
NFLX 96.24 +11.65 +13.77%
Netflix Inc
CRWD 371.98 -9.12 -2.39%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
AVGO 319.55 -2.15 -0.67%
Broadcom Ltd
ORCL 145.40 -4.91 -3.27%
Oracle Corp
NKE 62.18 -1.77 -2.77%
Nike Inc
GS 859.57 -69.43 -7.47%
Goldman Sachs Group
IREN 40.95 -3.29 -7.44%
Iren Limited
COST 1,010.79 +24.05 +2.44%
Costco Wholesale
LMT 658.08 +16.45 +2.56%
Lockheed Martin Corp
HOOD 75.85 -3.60 -4.53%
Robinhood Markets Inc Cl A
MRVL 81.69 +2.40 +3.03%
Marvell Technology Inc

