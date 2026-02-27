Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Waste Management Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Waste Management, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Waste Management, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $94.3 billion, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is a leading environmental solutions provider serving residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers across the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and select international markets. It also delivers specialized services such as regulated and hazardous waste management, secure information destruction, and sustainability-focused recycling and recovery solutions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks and Waste Management fits this criterion perfectly. The company offers comprehensive waste collection, recycling, landfill, and renewable energy services, including landfill gas-to-energy facilities that generate renewable electricity and natural gas.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have fallen 2.9% from its 52-week high of $242.58. Over the past three months, shares of the company have gained 8.6%, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal rise during the same timeframe.

www.barchart.com

WM stock has risen 7.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX's marginal gain. However, in the longer term, the trash and recycling company's shares have soared 2.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 17% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late November last year.

www.barchart.com

Shares of WM fell 3.7% following its Q4 2025 results on Jan. 28 after the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.93 and revenue of $6.31 billion, both came in below expectations. The earnings and revenue miss overshadowed solid year-over-year growth, including net income rising to $742 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing to $1.97 billion, with margins improving to 31.3%. 

In comparison, its rival, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), has lagged behind WM stock. RSG stock has gained nearly 6% on a YTD basis and decreased 3% over the past year.

Despite WM stock’s underperformance relative to the SPX over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 27 analysts. The mean price target of $254.72 suggests a 7.9% upside potential from current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WM 236.41 +2.51 +1.07%
Waste Management
$SPX 6,861.60 -47.26 -0.68%
S&P 500 Index
RSG 226.31 +1.72 +0.77%
Republic Services

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Mostly Lower as Nvidia Earnings Fail to Impress
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 3
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
Netflix Inc_ on phone by- Wachiwit via iStock 5
Netflix’s Unusual Options Activity: Was It the Bullish Signal Investors Were Waiting For or a Dead Cat Bounce?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot