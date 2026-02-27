Barchart.com
Is Intercontinental Exchange Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Intercontinental Exchange Inc logo purple background-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) provides technology and data to financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $91.1 billion, the company operates through Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” ICE fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the financial data & stock exchanges industry. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $189.35 on Aug. 8, 2025, and is currently trading 14% below that peak. ICE stock has grown 4.2% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.4% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, the financial technology giant has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has declined 4.8% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 16% returns over the same time frame.

Additionally, ICE has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since February, indicating bearish momentum.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, ICE shares grew 2.1% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 3.7% year over year (YoY) to $3.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Additionally, ICE’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.71, also beating Wall Street estimates. Management credited the quarter’s results to broad-based growth across its exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-technology segments.

When stacked against its peer, CME Group Inc. (CME), Intercontinental Exchange has trailed in performance. Over the past year, CME's shares have climbed 27.6%, comfortably outpacing ICE. The gap remains visible in the shorter term as well, with CME rising 12.7% over the past three months, highlighting its stronger momentum compared to ICE.

Adding to that, sentiment on ICE remains firmly positive. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $197.13 suggests 21% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

$SPX 6,908.86 -37.27 -0.54%
S&P 500 Index
ICE 162.89 +2.56 +1.60%
Intercontinental Exchange
CME 316.45 +9.09 +2.96%
CME Group Inc

