Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Procter & Gamble Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Procter & Gamble Co_ phone and logo- byT_schneider via Shutterstock
Procter & Gamble Co_ phone and logo- byT_schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of around $352.7 billion, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a global consumer staples leader that produces and markets everyday household, personal care, and health products. Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, it operates in more than 180 countries and owns iconic brands such as Tide, Pampers, Gillette, and Olay.

Shares of PG have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PG has declined 9.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 14.3%. However, in 2026, PG is up 5.9%, compared to SPX’s 1.4% rise.

Narrowing the focus, the leading consumer products maker has also lagged behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP4.7% rise over the past 52 weeks and 7.5% gains on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 22, PG shares rose 2.7% after the company released its Q2 earnings. The company reported net sales of $22.2 billion, a 1% year-over-year increase, while organic sales were flat, as higher prices largely offset weaker volumes. Its EPS declined 5% to $1.78, mainly due to restructuring charges, but core earnings per share held steady at $1.88. Despite margin pressures and mixed segment performance, P&G maintained its full-year guidance for sales and earnings growth. 

For the current fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect PG’s EPS to grow 2.2% year-over-year to $6.98. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and 11 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is bearish than a month ago when the stock had 11 “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On Jan. 27, TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow downgraded Procter & Gamble from “Buy” to “Hold,” while raising the price target to $156 from $150, reflecting a 4% increase despite a more cautious rating.

Its mean price target of $167.82 suggests an upside of 10.6% from the prevailing price level. The Street-high price target of $181 implies a potential upside of 19.3% from the current price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,939.03 -29.98 -0.43%
S&P 500 Index
PG 152.34 +0.57 +0.38%
Procter & Gamble Company
XLP 83.65 +0.14 +0.17%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 1
Silver Price Predictions: Why JPMorgan Warns Silver Will Crash Back to $50 in 2026
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft's Free Cash Flow Crashes Due to High Capex - But Is MSFT Stock's Dip Overdone?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 3
Can AMD’s Q4 Earnings Report Push the Stock to New Highs?
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 4
Qualcomm Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 5
Dear Western Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 3
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot