Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Costco Wholesale's Report

Valued at a market cap of $433.3 billion , Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ) is a membership-based warehouse retailer that operates a chain of large-format stores offering a wide range of branded and private-label merchandise. The Issaquah, Washington-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this discount store operator to report a profit of $4.50 per share , up 11.9% from $4.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $4.34 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 1.9%.

For fiscal 2026, ending in August, analysts expect COST to report a profit of $20.09 per share, up 11.7% from $17.99 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9.3% year-over-year to $21.95 in fiscal 2027.

COST has gained 3.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.6% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 6.5% uptick over the same time period.

On Dec. 11, COST delivered its Q1 results. The company’s total revenue increased 8.3% year-over-year to $67.3 billion, driven by new warehouse openings, growth in membership fees, productivity enhancement, and increased adoption of digital tools. Moreover, its net income per share came in at $4.50, up 11.4% from the same period last year. Despite these positives, its shares remained muted in the following trading session.