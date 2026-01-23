What to Expect From Kroger's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Cincinnati, Ohio-based The Kroger Co. ( KR ) is a food and drug retailer that operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Valued at a market cap of $39.6 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this food retailer to report a profit of $1.20 per share , up 5.3% from $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.05 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by nearly 1%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January, analysts expect KR to report a profit of $4.78 per share, up 6.9% from $4.47 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 10.5% year-over-year to $5.28 in fiscal 2026.

KR has gained 6.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.6% return over the same time frame. However, it has slightly outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 6.5% uptick over the same time period.

On Dec. 4, shares of KR plunged 4.6% after reporting mixed Q3 results. On the upside, the company’s adjusted EPS increased 7.1% year-over-year to $1.05, surpassing consensus estimates by a penny. However, its revenue grew marginally from the year-ago quarter to $33.9 billion, but missed analyst expectations by 1.3%, which might have weighed on investor sentiment.