What to Expect From TJX Companies' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

TJX Companies, Inc_ shopping cart by-Jhanggo via iStock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. With a market cap of $174.8 billion,  the company operates off-price retail concepts and e-commerce sites in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise. The leading off-price retailer is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TJX to report a profit of $1.38 per share on a diluted basis, up 12.2% from $1.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect TJX to report EPS of $4.67, up 9.6% from $4.26 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.6% year over year to $5.12 in fiscal 2027. 

TJX stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 28.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 3.9% gains over the same time frame.

TJX's strong performance is driven by its ability to offer value to price-conscious consumers, posting growth in comparable store sales and profitability. The company saw higher average basket sizes and increased customer transactions, with strong performance in apparel and home categories. Effective expense management and lower freight costs also contributed, and TJX attracted value-conscious shoppers across demographics and regions.

On Nov. 19, 2025, TJX shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $1.28 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.22. The company’s revenue was $15.1 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $14.9 billion. TJX expects full-year EPS to be $4.63 to $4.66.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TJX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” TJX’s average analyst price target is $167.26, indicating a potential upside of 7.2% from the current levels. 


