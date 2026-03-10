Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is benefiting from the rapid build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Demand for the company’s AI-focused hardware, including its liquid-cooled and air-cooled GPU servers, remains strong as enterprises expand computing capacity to support large-scale AI workloads. This strong demand drove the company’s revenue to more than double in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

The growth momentum will likely continue in the near term. Strong order flow for AI-related server solutions suggests that revenue expansion could remain robust in the third quarter as well. Despite this operational strength, the company’s stock has declined about 49% from its 52-week high, highlighting a sharp divergence between business performance and market sentiment.

Super Micro is known for its high-performance server and storage systems that power AI applications and large-scale data processing. As global investment in AI infrastructure accelerates, the company is positioned to benefit from rising demand for specialized computing hardware. However, margin pressure and increasing competition within the AI hardware ecosystem continue to weigh on the company’s shares. Further, customer concentration risk remains a challenge.

These factors have contributed to the stock’s recent volatility, even as demand for AI infrastructure remains elevated. With SMCI stock trading close to its 52-week low, should you buy the dip or stay away?

Super Micro’s Q3 Revenue to Double Again

Super Micro reported strong revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by demand for AI infrastructure. It delivered revenue of $12.68 billion, up 123% year-over-year (YoY). The growth was supported by higher shipments and included the delivery of previously delayed orders. Its revenue also benefited from higher average selling prices, driven by increased sales of higher-value products.

A major growth driver for the company is the AI-related hardware. Sales of AI GPU-based systems grew significantly. These systems include liquid-cooled and air-cooled servers, which are more complex and command higher pricing.

Looking ahead, management expects this strong momentum to continue into fiscal Q3. Growth is expected to be supported by an expanded Datacenter Building Block Solution (DCBBS) product portfolio, expanding relationships with enterprise and hyperscale customers, and continued investment in global manufacturing capacity.

Demand for AI and IT infrastructure remains very strong, which will support its revenue. Further, the company expects its modular DCBBS architecture to help drive market share and growth.

For fiscal Q3, Supermicro expects revenue of at least $12.3 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Moreover, for the full fiscal year, it projects revenue of at least $40 billion, up from $22 billion in fiscal 2025.

Factors Hurting Super Micro Stock

Super Micro is likely to deliver solid top-line growth. Moreover, the company’s focus on enterprise customers, manufacturing improvements, and the rapid adoption of DCBBS solutions will support higher margins over time.

However, several factors are likely to weigh on SMCI’s margins in the near future. Changes in the company’s customer mix may pressure pricing, while tariffs and the costs of expanding international manufacturing facilities could increase operating expenses. At the same time, supply constraints for key components, particularly memory and storage, continue to raise input costs.

Management expects a slight sequential improvement in gross margin in Q3. However, the forecast still implies a YoY margin decline of about 300 basis points.

Moreover, the AI infrastructure market remains highly competitive, which could hurt pricing and erode profitability even as overall demand grows.

The Bottom Line: Is SMCI Stock a Buy Now?

Super Micro is witnessing exceptional demand for its AI server and storage solutions, and the solid growth momentum in its top line will likely sustain in Q3 and beyond. However, rising input costs, tariffs, and increased competition across the AI hardware value chain could limit profitability in the near term. In addition, customer concentration and supply chain constraints add challenges.

Thus, investors with a long-term perspective could buy the dip in SMCI stock to gain exposure to a company poised to benefit from an expanding AI infrastructure ecosystem. Meanwhile, conservative investors should wait for clearer evidence of margin stabilization and the company’s ability to gain share amid a heightened competitive environment.

Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on SMCI stock.