Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17

A key date is approaching for shareholders of Oklo (OKLO). The advanced nuclear technology company has scheduled the release of its full-year 2025 financial results for March 17 , which could shape the near-term narrative for the company.

Investors will be paying close attention to updates on the company’s advanced nuclear reactor deployment plans, fuel-recycling initiatives, and progress toward commercializing its next-generation clean energy technology, developments that could influence the next move for the stock.

About Oklo Stock

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Oklo is an innovative nuclear technology company that designs compact fast reactors. It is most known for its Aurora powerhouse which provides clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions for applications like off‑grid data centers, defense installations, remote communities, and industrial sites.

Currently, Oklo commands a market cap of $9.7 billion, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for its anticipated commercial rollout of the Aurora reactor and expansion into nuclear fuel recycling and radioisotope production.

Shares of Oklo have delivered a muted performance in 2026, reflecting both profit-taking after a massive rally in 2025 and broader fluctuations.

Year-to-date (YTD), shares have declined significantly, falling 12.7% , driven largely by valuation resets and investor rotation out of speculative growth names following last year’s dramatic surge. The stock is currently trading 67.5% below its 52-week high of $193.84 , reached in October 2025. Despite this recent weakness, the longer-term performance remains strong.

Over the past 52 weeks, OKLO stock has gained 164.4%, fueled by surging investor interest in advanced nuclear energy, strong policy support for next-generation power sources, and enthusiasm around Oklo’s small modular reactor technology and long-term commercialization potential.

The stock trades at a premium in terms of price-to-book of 8.0 times compared to industry peers at 2.09 times.

Mixed Financial Performance

Oklo’s most recent reported quarter was Q3 2025, with results released on Nov. 11, 2025. The advanced nuclear technology company reported an earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.20 , compared with a loss of $0.08 in the same quarter a year earlier. The decline reflected a widening year-over-year (YOY) loss as the company continues investing heavily in reactor development and licensing activities.

The company is still in a pre-revenue stage, meaning it has not yet begun generating commercial revenue from its reactor projects. Instead, its financials are largely driven by research, development, and regulatory expenses tied to building its Aurora microreactor platform and advancing licensing with U.S. regulators.

Operating expenses increased sharply. Total operating expenses surged to $36.3 million in Q3 2025, nearly tripling from $12.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Despite the higher losses, Oklo’s balance sheet strengthened significantly during the quarter. The company ended Q3 with $1.2 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Beyond the financials, Oklo reported several important operational milestones during the quarter. The company progressed with construction activities at Idaho National Laboratory for its Aurora powerhouse, advanced regulatory engagement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and secured U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selections for multiple reactor and fuel pilot programs. In addition, Oklo continues developing a vertically integrated fuel strategy, including plans for a large advanced fuel recycling facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which could support future reactor deployments.

Furthermore, Oklo is scheduled to release its full-year 2025 and Q4 2025 financial results on March 17, after market close. Analysts expect the company to report an EPS loss of $0.18 for Q4 , a significant deterioration from the prior-year quarter, underscoring the continued investment phase. Analysts expect loss per share of $0.62 for the fiscal year, a 16.2% improvement YOY.

On the other hand, Oklo has reiterated that its first commercial reactor deployment is targeted for late 2027 or early 2028, with the company continuing to pursue regulatory approvals and pilot projects in partnership with the DOE and Idaho National Laboratory.

What Do Analysts Expect for Oklo Stock?

Recently, Texas Capital Securities reiterated a “Buy” rating on Oklo and maintained a $138 price target after the company announced a planned joint venture with Centrus Energy (LEU) to develop HALEU fuel deconversion services at Centrus’ Piketon, Ohio facility.

On the other hand, last month, Barclays lowered its price target for Oklo to $82 from $146, a 43.8% reduction, while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

Oklo stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall . Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two give a “Moderate Buy,” five analysts stay cautious with a “Hold” rating, and two recommend “Strong Sell.”

Oklo’s average analyst price target of $108.23 suggests an upside potential of 71.8%, the Street-high target price of $175 suggests a surge of 177.8%.