What to Expect From Avery Dennison's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $14.1 billion , Avery Dennison Corporation ( AVY ) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides pressure-sensitive labeling materials, performance tapes, graphics and reflective products, and branding and information solutions across multiple industries. The company serves markets worldwide, including retail, apparel, logistics, food, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

The Mentor, Ohio-based company is set to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts project AVY to post an adjusted EPS of $2.41 , a 1.3% rise from $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the office products maker to report adjusted EPS of $9.50, up marginally from $9.43 in fiscal 2024 . In addition, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 9.8% year-over-year to $10.43 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Avery Dennison have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% gain and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) 10.9% return over the same time frame.

Shares of Avery Dennison climbed 9.5% on Oct. 22 after the company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.37, beating Wall Street estimates, driven by cost cuts and price hikes that helped protect margins amid inflation and tariff uncertainty. Revenue also exceeded expectations , rising 1.5% to $2.22 billion, supported by strong performance in the solutions group segment, where revenue grew 2% to $700 million, while the materials group posted $1.52 billion in revenue.

Investor confidence was further boosted by the company’s upbeat Q4 adjusted EPS outlook of $2.35 to $2.45 and the launch of new RFID sensor labels for fresh food in collaboration with Walmart.