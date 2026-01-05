Barchart.com
Union Pacific Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Union Pacific Corp_ logo-by Richard Thornton via Shutterstock
Union Pacific Corp_ logo-by Richard Thornton via Shutterstock

Founded in 1862, Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific Railroad Company (UNP) operates in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, coal, and more. With a market cap of $137.6 billion, UNP is expected to release its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings on Tuesday, Jan. 27, before the market opens. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Union Pacific Railroad to report a profit of $2.92 per share on a diluted basis, up marginally from $2.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarterly reports, while missing on one occasion. 

For the current year, analysts expect UNP to report EPS of $11.74, up 5.9% from $11.09 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.2% year over year (YoY) to $12.58 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

UNP stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI) 20.3% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, UNP stock dipped 2.3% following the release of its third-quarter results. The railroad operator’s total revenue rose 2.8% year over year to $5.9 billion, surpassing the analyst estimates. Moreover, its adjusted earnings per share increased 12% from the prior year to $3.08, topping the Wall Street estimates.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommending a “Moderate Buy,” while the remaining eight suggest a “Hold” for the stock. UNP’s average analyst price target is $266.91, indicating an upside of 15.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 157.98 +2.86 +1.84%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
UNP 231.91 +0.59 +0.26%
Union Pacific Corp
$SPX 6,858.47 +12.97 +0.19%
S&P 500 Index

