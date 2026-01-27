Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $399.2 billion, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a software company that specializes in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence platforms. The Denver, Colorado-based company provides tools that help governments and enterprises manage, analyze, and derive insights from complex and large-scale datasets, supporting decision-making across diverse areas. 

This software company has significantly outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of PLTR have soared 122.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 13.9%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 5.7%, lagging behind SPX’s 1.5% uptick.

Zooming in further, PLTR has also notably outperformed the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV3.4% downtick over the past 52 weeks and 6.7% YTD drop. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 23, shares of PLTR rose 2.2% following several positive catalysts that boosted investor sentiment. PLTR is said to have landed a substantial deal with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company, valued at an estimated “hundreds of millions” of dollars, and also announced a collaboration focused on data center projects across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PLTR’s EPS to grow 562.5% year over year to $0.53. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold,” which is based on eight “Strong Buy,” 12 "Hold,” one "Moderate Sell,” and three "Strong Sell” ratings.

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is notably less bearish than a month ago, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Jan. 22, Phillip Securities analyst Alif Fahmi initiated coverage on PLTR with a “Buy” rating and set a $208 price target, implying a 23.4% upside potential from current levels.. 

The mean price target of $201.52 represents a 19.6% premium from PLTR’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $255 suggests an ambitious 51.3% potential upside from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,985.73 +35.50 +0.51%
S&P 500 Index
IGV 97.80 -1.01 -1.02%
North American Tech-Software Ishares ETF
PLTR 166.88 -0.59 -0.35%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
A photo of Howard Lutnick_ Image by Joshua Sukoff via Shutterstock_ 4
The White House is Now a Hedge Fund. 5 Government-Backed Stocks Wall Street is Watching.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street Sours on Intel After Q4 Earnings. Should You Buy the Dip or Stay Far, Far Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot