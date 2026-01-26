Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Exxon Mobil Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $569.2 billion, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a global energy and chemical company engaged in the exploration, production, manufacturing, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and specialty products across the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments while also investing in lower-emission solutions such as carbon capture, hydrogen, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Shares of the Spring, Texas-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. XOM stock has increased 24.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 13.9%. Moreover, shares of Exxon Mobil are up 12.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 1.5% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the oil and natural gas company have also outpaced the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLE7.8% rise over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.88, shares of XOM fell marginally on Oct. 31 as the company reported revenue of $85.29 billion, below forecasts. Investors also focused on weakness in key segments, including a $1.4 billion year-over-year decline in Chemical Products earnings and lower base volumes, which overshadowed the positive production and cash-flow headlines.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect XOM's adjusted EPS to dip 10.9% year-over-year to $6.94. However, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 11 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 23, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott cut Exxon Mobil’s price target to $134 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $131.41. The Street-high price target of $158 suggests a 17.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 49.22 +0.03 +0.06%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,950.23 +34.62 +0.50%
S&P 500 Index
XOM 134.84 -0.13 -0.10%
Exxon Mobil Corp

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 1
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
A concept image of a ticker tape that says Going Public by iQoncept via Shutterstock 2
Alibaba Is Prepping for an AI Chip IPO. Does That Make BABA Stock a Buy Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Drops After Q4 Earnings: Is INTC a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Inductive Reasoning to Identify Options Trading Opportunities
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Just Flashed on 3 Stocks: 2 Bull Calls, 1 Bull Put Income Play
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot