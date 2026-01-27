Seagate Stock Just Hit a New All-Time High Ahead of Earnings. Should You Chase the AI Frenzy Higher?

Seagate Technology (STX) is trading at new all-time highs on Tuesday.

Shares are up more than 230% over the past 52 weeks.

STX maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Seagate has benefitted massively from AI-driven demand for memory and storage products.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $76.5 billion, Seagate Technology (STX) is one of the largest manufacturers of hard disk drives in the U.S. These drives are responsible for storing information, including at data centers. Seagate also creates other storage products like solid state drives and solid state hybrid drives.

Its storage products are necessary to train, manage, and store the various large datasets that are behind artificial intelligence models.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal . I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. STX checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Nov. 28, shares are up 29.49%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Seagate

Seagate Technology scored a new all-time high of $370.47 on Jan. 26.

STX has a Weighted Alpha of +325.50.

Seagate has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 231.17% over the past 52 weeks.

STX has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $358.29 with a 50-day moving average of $290.84.

Seagate has made 9 new highs and is up 25.18% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.56.

There’s a technical support level around $346.04.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$76.5 billion market capitalization.

41.5x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Analysts expect earnings to increase 46.7% in 2026 and another 53.4% in 2027.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Seagate

The analysts tracked by Barchart rate Seagate a “Strong Buy” with price targets ranging between $270 and $465.

Short interest is moderate at 6.19% of the float.

The Bottom Line on Seagate

Seagate has been a wildly lucrative “picks and shovels” play on artificial intelligence over the past year, as evidenced by its more-than-230% gain. However, with earnings due out after market close today, investors should be prepared for volatility. The stock has moved an average of 10.19% after earnings (based on the last four quarters). Last quarter the stock gained 19.1% after earnings. While this is exciting, it also means that if the Street catches a whiff of anything disappointing, shares could sell off at a similar magnitude.

