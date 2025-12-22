Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From D.R. Horton's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
D_R_ Horton Inc_ billboard by- monticello via Shutterstock(1)
D_R_ Horton Inc_ billboard by- monticello via Shutterstock(1)

Valued at a market cap of $42.8 billion, D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is a leading homebuilding company based in Arlington, Texas. It constructs a wide range of residential homes, including single-family detached homes, townhomes, and duplexes and also provides related services such as mortgage financing, title agency services, and residential lot development.  It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this homebuilding company to report a profit of $1.98 per share, down 24.1% from $2.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4, DHI’s EPS of $3.04 fell short of the forecasted figure by 7.6%. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect DHI to report a profit of $11.43 per share, down 1.2% from $11.57 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 14.3% year-over-year to $13.06 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of DHI have gained 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.5% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.8% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of DHI surged 4.1% on Dec. 3, after BTIG initiated coverage on the company with a "Buy" rating and a $186 price target. The positive analyst view came amid a generally favorable outlook for the U.S. housing market, with forecasts pointing to gradually lower mortgage rates, better affordability as incomes rise, and limited housing supply, a combination that is expected to keep demand strong and home prices supported.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about DHI’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," 11 indicate "Hold,” and two suggest "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for DHI is $164.27, indicating an 11.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DHI 145.40 -1.78 -1.21%
D.R. Horton
XLY 122.67 +0.82 +0.67%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,876.72 +42.22 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 1
Did Nvidia Just Lose Its Spot as Wall Street’s AI Chip Darling? JPMorgan Says This ‘Overall Top Pick’ Is Better.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
5 "Best of the Best" Dividend Stocks to Own in 2026
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
Nike, Tilray, and Palantir: Their Unusually Active Put Options Will Boost Your Wallet After Christmas
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
The Saturday Spread: How a Little-Known Options Strategy Targets Asymmetric Upside (ORCL, NEE, IRM)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot