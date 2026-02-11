Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now

Amit Singh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash

Netflix (NFLX) is a leader in the streaming space. While the company continues to deliver solid operating performance, its stock has lagged the broader market over the past year.

Over the past 12 months, Netflix shares have lagged the broader market, falling roughly 20% while the S&P 500 ($SPX) gained more than 14%. The stock is also trading about 39% below its 52-week high of $134.12, reflecting a sharp pullback.

Valuation has been a concern, particularly after the strong run-up that preceded the recent decline.  Further, the uncertainty surrounding Netflix’s potential acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has weighed on the stock price. More recently, the stock came under pressure after management flagged higher spending in 2026.

During the fourth-quarter earnings call, Netflix outlined plans to broaden its entertainment offerings while investing further in product and commerce capabilities. Although these initiatives will drive long-term revenue growth, a higher expense forecast adversely impacted its share price.

Despite the challenges, Netflix’s underlying fundamentals remain intact. The company continues to execute well operationally, retaining its leadership position in streaming, steadily growing its subscriber base, and expanding its advertising business. With that in mind, here are three reasons why NFLX stock is a buy now.

Netflix Stock Entered Oversold Territory

Netflix's stock has slipped into what technical analysts call “oversold territory.” Oversold conditions are typically identified using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which indicates whether a stock is overbought or oversold. When the RSI falls below 30, it generally signals that selling pressure has been excessive.

In Netflix’s case, the weekly RSI has dropped to 26.8, placing the stock firmly in oversold territory. This contrasts with peers such as Walt Disney (DIS), whose RSI currently sits at 48.2.

An RSI reading at these levels suggests that a large portion of the negative sentiment may already be reflected in the stock price. While oversold conditions do not guarantee an immediate rebound, they can indicate that downside momentum is weakening. For investors, this setup may signal that selling pressure is becoming exhausted, potentially opening the door to a period of stabilization or renewed buying interest.

www.barchart.com

Netflix to Deliver Strong Earnings

Netflix is set to deliver another year of strong earnings growth in 2026, even as management continues to invest in content and product. The company’s fundamentals remain compelling, supported by rising membership, pricing power, and a rapidly scaling advertising business.

Viewer engagement remains robust, driven by a strong slate of original programming and a broader mix of licensed titles. High engagement will support subscriber growth and help improve retention. Pricing remains another key lever. With a loyal and engaged audience, Netflix continues to demonstrate pricing power, which should translate into higher revenue and profit.

At the same time, advertising is emerging as a meaningful growth engine. Ad revenue surged to $1.5 billion in 2025, and management is targeting roughly $3 billion in ad sales in 2026.

Importantly, Netflix is investing in growth opportunities while expanding margins. The company is targeting operating margins of 31.5% in 2026, up 200 basis points, while keeping content spend growing more slowly than revenue. This approach supports margin expansion and strong profit growth.

Management forecasts 2026 revenue of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion, implying 12% to 14% growth, while analysts expect earnings per share to rise more than 23%.

Netflix’s Valuation Looks Reasonable

The pullback in NFLX stock has eased valuation concerns. The stock trades at roughly 26.3 times forward earnings, which is justified considering more than 23% EPS growth is forecast for 2026, followed by another increase of over 21% in 2027.

At the same time, the company’s advertising-supported tier is gaining traction, opening up a meaningful new revenue stream. Moreover, Netflix’s proven ability to raise prices without significantly impacting demand points to sustained earnings momentum.

The Bottom Line on NFLX Stock

Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on NFLX stock. However, with the stock in oversold territory, earnings growth expected to remain strong, and a reasonable valuation, Netflix’s risk-reward looks attractive.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 79.86 -2.35 -2.86%
Netflix Inc
$SPX 6,947.93 +6.12 +0.09%
S&P 500 Index
WBD 27.97 +0.17 +0.61%
Discovery Inc Series A
DIS 108.29 -1.67 -1.52%
Walt Disney Company

Most Popular News

Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 1
Microsoft is Bouncing Back from Its Post-Earnings Price Crash, But Watch This Before You Buy MSFT Stock
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 2
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Muted With U.S. Retail Sales Data in Focus
Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock 4
As Hims & Hers Gets Hit With Major Wegovy Loss, Should You Buy the Dip in Deeply Oversold HIMS Stock?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 5
Airbnb’s (ABNB) Upcoming Earnings Present a ‘Binary’ Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot