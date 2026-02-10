Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

As Hims & Hers Gets Hit With Major Wegovy Loss, Should You Buy the Dip in Deeply Oversold HIMS Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock
Treatment of pancreatic disease by Peakstock via Shutterstock

Hims & Hers (HIMS) stock has crash more than 25% in recent sessions after Novo Nordisk (NVO) filed a sweeping patent-infringement lawsuit targeting the company’s semaglutide offerings. 

This legal punch follows a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) crackdown on unapproved GLP-1 compounding, forcing HIMS to abruptly abandon its new $49 oral Wegovy alternative. 

Year-to-date, Hims & Hers stock has now lost nearly 45%, dragging its relative strength index (14-day) into deeply oversold territory. 

www.barchart.com

Bank of America Sees Further Downside in HIMS Stock

BofA analysts recommend caution in buying HIMS stock on recent weakness, as the Novo Nordisk lawsuit introduces a material risk the market hasn’t fully priced in yet. 

While compounding has been a high-margin growth engine for Hims & Hers, the transition to a hostile legal environment, including a DOJ referral, suggests this business is now unsustainable, they added. 

According to the investment firm, legal defense costs and potential for a permanent injunction on all GLP-1 products warrant a complete re-evaluation of the company’s premium.  

BofA maintained its “Underperform” rating on Hims & Hers and lowered its price objective to $13, indicating potential downside of another 32% from here.  

Why Else Are Hims & Hers Shares Worth Selling?

In their research note, BofA analysts also said pivoting away from high-margin compounded drugs requires that HIMS invests heavily in talent and supply chain verticalization. 

However, this could lead to negative earnings revisions in 2026, according to the analysts. 

What’s also worth mentioning is that NVO’s testing allegedly found impurities of up to an alarming 86% in certain compounded samples, which may irreparably damage the HIMS brand and lead to a mass exodus of its subscriber base. 

Even from a technical perspective, Hims & Hers shares are trading firmly below their key moving averages (MAs), indicating the downward momentum could sustain in the near-term. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Hims & Hers Health?

Other Wall Street firms, however, disagree with HIMS shares, seeing the ongoing selloff as rather overdone. 

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating remains at a “Hold,” the mean target of about $39 signals potential upside of a whopping 100% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HIMS 18.31 -1.02 -5.28%
Hims & Hers Health Inc
NVO 50.16 +0.79 +1.60%
Novo Nordisk A/S ADR

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 3
Apple's FCF Margins Surge and Its Target Value Rises - What's the Best AAPL Stock Play?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Bond Yields Climb, Key U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 5
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot