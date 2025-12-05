Wheat Trading Mixed on Friday

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

The wheat complex is trading with mixed action on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 5 to 6 cent losses. KC HRW futures are down 3 to 4 cents, December thin in deliveries. MPLS spring wheat is up 3 to 4 cents in the front months.

Export Sales data for the week of November 6 will be released on Monday, with a survey of analysts showing estimates of 250,000 to 600,000 MT of wheat bookings in that week.

USDA will publish their monthly WASDE report on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 894 mbu in wheat ending stocks. That would be a 7 mbu drop from last year if realized.

FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 99% planted as of December 1. Crop ratings were at 96% good/excellent, slipping 1 point on the week.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.38, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.35, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.29 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.30 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.81 1/2, unch,