Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Trading Mixed on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

The wheat complex is trading with mixed action on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 5 to 6 cent losses. KC HRW futures are down 3 to 4 cents, December thin in deliveries. MPLS spring wheat is up 3 to 4 cents in the front months.

Export Sales data for the week of November 6 will be released on Monday, with a survey of analysts showing estimates of 250,000 to 600,000 MT of wheat bookings in that week.

USDA will publish their monthly WASDE report on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 894 mbu in wheat ending stocks. That would be a 7 mbu drop from last year if realized. 

FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat crop at 99% planted as of December 1. Crop ratings were at 96% good/excellent, slipping 1 point on the week.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.38, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.35, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.30 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.76, up 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 530-6 -3-2 -0.61%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 529-4s +8-4 +1.63%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 537-0 -4-0 -0.74%
Wheat
ZWH26 535-0 -5-2 -0.97%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock 1
Grain Market Update: Where are Corn and Soybean Prices Headed?
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Just Signed on a New Aerospace Partner. Should You Buy ACHR Stock Here?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of a White House Game-Changer
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 4
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 15
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 5
The $500 Billion Reason Wells Fargo Thinks Oracle Stock Can Gain 40% from Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot