FREE 30 Day Trial
Wheat Mixed, with Spring Wheat Pressured by Canadian Data

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
The wheat complex is higher in the winter wheat contracts on Thursday, with sprung wheat lower. Chicago SRW futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent midday gains.  KC HRW futures are up 4 to 5 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat is down 2 to 3 cents in the front months.

USDA released Export Sales data for the week ending on October 31 this morning, showing 505,415 MT of wheat sold int that week. That was in the middle of traders looking for between 250,000 and 650,000 MT and was a 3-week high for bookings.

Canadian wheat production was updated to 39.96 MMT in this morning Statistics Canada report, That was a 3.3 MMT increase from the September total and above estimates at 38.49 MMT. Spring wheat was pegged at 29.26 MMT, up 10.3% from last year. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.40, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.40 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.18, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.34 1/2, up 5 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.74 1/4, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

KEH26 534-0 +4-4 +0.85%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 529-6 +8-6 +1.68%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150s -0.1125 -1.90%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 541-0 +3-2 +0.60%
Wheat
ZWH26 540-0 +1-6 +0.33%
Wheat

