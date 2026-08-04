Kroger Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

The Kroger Co. (KR), headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, and fulfillment centers. Valued at $35.7 billion by market cap, the company offers meat, seafood, bakery, dairy, frozen, cleaning, kitchen, beverages, health, electronics, toys, vegetables, fruits, beauty, and household products.

Shares of this supermarket chain have underperformed the broader market over the past year. KR has declined 18.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 21.8%. In 2026, KR stock is down 6.8%, compared to the SPX’s 11% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, KR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (IYK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 10.9% returns on a YTD basis outshine KR’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

Kroger has lagged the broader market on concerns that rising competition, price cuts, and cost inflation would squeeze margins and slow earnings growth. Weak consumer spending added to the pressure, with nearly half of U.S. shoppers cutting grocery budgets amid inflation and reduced benefits. Investors are also worried that lower purchase volumes and aggressive discounters could weigh on sales and near-term profitability. Additionally, management flagged rising operating costs outpacing sales and inconsistent store execution as key challenges, with CEO Greg Foran calling the current cost growth “not sustainable, and frankly, it’s not acceptable.” Overall, the environment has pushed customers toward more deliberate, value-focused shopping, weighing on Kroger’s growth outlook.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January 2027, analysts expect KR’s EPS to grow 7.4% to $5.21 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering KR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, and 10 “Holds.”

The configuration has been relatively stable over the past three months.

On Jul. 17, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Edward Kelly maintained a “Hold” rating on KR and set a price target of $58.

The mean price target of $71.71 represents a 23.2% premium to KR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $86 suggests a notable upside potential of 47.7%.