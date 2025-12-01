Wheat Mixed to Start December Trade

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

The wheat complex is mixed on Monday, with spring wheat higher. Chicago SRW futures are up ¼ cent in nearby Dec, with other contracts down 2 to 3 cents. KC HRW futures are mixed, with December up 1 ½ cents and March fractionally lower. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 3 cents at midday. There were no deliveries issued against December CBT wheat Friday night, with another 2 against December KC wheat.

Export Inspections data showed wheat at just 384,881 MT (14.14 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on November 27. That was a drop of 19.89% from the week prior and up 28.89% from same week last year. Vietnam was the top destination of 58,864 MT, with 51,792 MT to Mexico. Marketing year shipments have totaled just 13.228 MMT (486 mbu), a 19.95% increase yr/yr.

Delayed Export Sales data for the week of October 23 was released this morning, with a total of 499,778 MT of wheat sold. That was in the middle of estimates between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sales. That was also up 46.43% from last week and 21.48% above the same week last year.

Russia’s wheat crop for 2025/26 is estimated at 86.5 MMT according to Argus, a 1.9 MMT drop from their prior number. ABARES estimates the 2025/26 Australian wheat crop at 35.6 MMT, a 4% hike from 2024/25.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.31 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.35 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.19 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.27 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.81, up 1 3/4 cents,