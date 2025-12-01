Barchart.com
Wheat Mixed to Start December Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
The wheat complex is mixed on Monday, with spring wheat higher. Chicago SRW futures are up ¼ cent in nearby Dec, with other contracts down 2 to 3 cents. KC HRW futures are mixed, with December up 1 ½ cents and March fractionally lower. MPLS spring wheat is up 1 to 3 cents at midday. There were no deliveries issued against December CBT wheat Friday night, with another 2 against December KC wheat.

Export Inspections data showed wheat at just 384,881 MT (14.14 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on November 27. That was a drop of 19.89% from the week prior and up 28.89% from same week last year. Vietnam was the top destination of 58,864 MT, with 51,792 MT to Mexico. Marketing year shipments have totaled just 13.228 MMT (486 mbu), a 19.95% increase yr/yr.

Delayed Export Sales data for the week of October 23 was released this morning, with a total of 499,778 MT of wheat sold. That was in the middle of estimates between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat sales. That was also up 46.43% from last week and 21.48% above the same week last year.

Russia’s wheat crop for 2025/26 is estimated at 86.5 MMT according to Argus, a 1.9 MMT drop from their prior number. ABARES estimates the 2025/26 Australian wheat crop at 35.6 MMT, a 4% hike from 2024/25.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.31 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.35 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.19 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.27 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81, up 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

