Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Packaging Corporation Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Trader looking at losses on smartphone by MMD Creative via Shutterstock
Trader looking at losses on smartphone by MMD Creative via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $17.2 billion, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is the third-largest producer of containerboard and uncoated freesheet paper. The company operates through its Packaging and Paper segments, supplying a wide range of corrugated packaging and paper products across North America.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PKG stock has fallen 21.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased 10.5%. Moreover, shares of the company have declined 14.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 11.2% return.

Looking closer, shares of the containerboard and corrugated packaging products maker have lagged behind the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLB8.6% decrease over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.73 on Oct. 22, shares of PKG rose 2.2% the next day because revenue of $2.31 billion exceeded forecasts and improved from $2.2 billion a year earlier. Investors responded positively to strong operational performance, including $503.4 million in EBITDA excluding special items and solid Packaging segment operating income of $347.9 million. Additionally, management projected Q4 EPS of $2.40 excluding special items and highlighted expected improvements from the newly acquired Greif containerboard business.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect PKG's adjusted EPS to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $9.93. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings and six “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with four “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Nov. 18, Bank of America Securities analyst George Staphos maintained a “Buy” rating on Packaging Corporation of America and set a $240 price target.

The mean price target of $231 represents a 20.5% premium to PKG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $263 suggests a 37.2% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,538.76 -103.40 -1.56%
S&P 500 Index
PKG 191.68 -2.63 -1.35%
Packaging Corp of America
XLB 84.95 +0.49 +0.58%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 4
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot