Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting ResMed Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Resmed Inc_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Resmed Inc_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

ResMed Inc. (RMD), headquartered in San Diego, California, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications. Valued at $35.9 billion by market cap, the company offers a range of products for respiratory disorders, including diagnostic tools like ApneaLink Air and NightOwl, cloud-based platforms like AirView and myAir for patient monitoring, and U-Sleep for HME providers, connectivity solutions, as well as out-of-hospital software solutions.

Shares of this sleep tech giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. RMD has gained 2.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.3%. In 2025, RMD stock is up 7.1%, compared to the SPX’s 12.9% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, RMD’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 3.3% over the past year. However, RMD’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6.1% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, RMD shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.55 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.49. The company’s revenue was $1.34 billion, topping Wall Street's $1.32 billion forecast.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June 2026, analysts expect RMD’s EPS to grow 13.2% to $10.81 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering RMD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Nov. 3, Baird kept an “Outperform” rating on RMD and lowered the price target to $300, implying a potential upside of 22.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $291.31 represents an 18.9% premium to RMD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $335 suggests a notable upside potential of 36.7%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,642.16 +24.84 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
RMD 244.99 -1.23 -0.50%
Resmed Inc
IHI 61.92 +0.12 +0.19%
US Medical Devices Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Bitcoin Cyber Green Data Background by LumerB via iStock 1
Down 30% in a Month, Should You Buy MicroStrategy Stock Here?
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 2
Think AI Stocks Are Overvalued? Invest in These Data Center Power Trades for the Next Growth Phase.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 4
‘Good News’ Is Coming for Nvidia Stock, So Buy NVDA Shares Here
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 5
Peter Thiel Just Slashed His Stake in Tesla Stock by 76%. Should You Sell TSLA Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot