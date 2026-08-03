Dell Technologies Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap. of $262.7 billion , Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ) is a leading technology company that develops and sells computers, servers, storage, networking equipment, and IT infrastructure solutions. It also provides AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and support services, helping businesses and consumers manage, secure, and modernize their technology environments.

Shares of the IT infrastructure leader have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DELL stock has surged 233.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 21.8% . Likewise, the stock has gained 237.3% on a YTD basis, compared to the SPX's nearly 11% return.

Narrowing the comparison, shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company have also outperformed the iShares U.S. Technology ETF ( IYW ), which has gained 31.2% over the past year.

Dell Technologies shares climbed 32.8% following its Q1 2027 results on May 28, with better-than-expected revenue surging 88% to $43.84 billion and adjusted EPS reaching $4.86. Investor sentiment was further boosted by sharply higher guidance, including an increase in fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue expectations to $60 billion, total revenue guidance to $165 billion - $169 billion, and adjusted EPS guidance to $17.90, reflecting strong AI data-center demand.

The company also benefited from a 181% jump in Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue, forecast Q2 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates and secured a $9.7 billion five-year U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing confidence in continued data-center and AI infrastructure demand.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2027, analysts expect DELL’s EPS to increase 92.1% to $17.77 . The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering DELL stock, the consensus rating is “ Moderate Buy .” This is based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On Jul. 24, Citi analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies and raised her price target to $515 from $475.

The mean price target of $506.86 represents a 25% premium to DELL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $700 suggests an upside potential of 72.7%.