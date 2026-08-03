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TJX Companies Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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TJX Companies, Inc_ shopping cart by-Jhanggo via iStock
TJX Companies, Inc_ shopping cart by-Jhanggo via iStock

With a market cap of $173.8 billion,  The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is a global leader in off-price apparel and home fashion retail, operating more than 5,200 stores across ten countries. Its mission is to provide customers with high-quality, fashionable, and brand-name merchandise at significant value while maintaining a strong commitment to its Associates, communities, the environment, and responsible business practices.

Shares of the off-price retail company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TJX stock has returned 25.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 17.7%. However, shares of the company have risen 3.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 9.4% gain.

Zooming in further, shares of the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company have exceeded the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY8.7% increase over the past 52 weeks. 

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Shares of TJX rose 5.7% on May 20 after the company delivered a strong fiscal Q1 2027 performance, with comparable sales increasing 6%, pretax profit margin expanding 170 basis points to 12%, and EPS jumping 29% year-over-year to $1.19, all well above management’s expectations. The company also raised its full-year FY2027 outlook, increasing projected sales to $63.2 billion - $63.7 billion and EPS guidance to $5.08 - $5.15.

Additionally, management highlighted outstanding availability of branded merchandise, a strong start to Q2, and boosted share repurchase guidance to $2.75 billion - $3 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2027, analysts expect TJX’s EPS to grow 9.3% year-over-year to $5.17. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.” 

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This configuration has remained unchanged over the past three months.

On Jul. 27, JPMorgan cut its price target for TJX to $168 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $177.99 represents a 11.7% premium to TJX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $197 suggests a 23.7% potential upside.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TJX 156.60 -0.74 -0.47%
TJX Companies
XLY 118.10 +2.01 +1.73%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,574.20 +84.48 +1.13%
S&P 500 Index

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