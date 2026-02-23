Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Avery Dennison Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Avery Dennison Corp_ phone and quotes by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Avery Dennison Corp_ phone and quotes by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $15.2 billion, Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in pressure-sensitive labeling, packaging materials, and functional materials used across consumer goods, retail, logistics, and industrial markets. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, the company supplies branding and information solutions that help customers identify, track, and protect products throughout the supply chain.

Avery Dennison has substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year. AVY stock prices have soared 6.9%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13% gains. However, in 2026, the stock has surged 8.3%, surpassing SPX’s marginal rise. 

Taking a closer look, AVY has also underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY4.7% uptick over the past year but has outpaced its 1.6% year-to-date dip.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 4, Avery shares popped 3.4% after the company released its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings. Revenue rose 3.9% year over year to $2.27 billion, slightly below expectations, while adjusted EPS of $2.45 increased 3% and topped estimates. Additionally, operating margins compressed year over year as deflation-related pricing and tariff headwinds offset low-single-digit volume gains, particularly in Materials.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect AVY to deliver an adjusted EPS of $10.13, up 6.3 year over year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

Among the 13 analysts covering the AVY stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 10, JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas reiterated an “Overweight” rating on Avery Dennison and raised the price target to $205 from $195, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook.

While AVY’s mean price target of $209.50 represents a 6.4% premium to current price levels, the street-high target of $233 suggests a notable 18.3% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVY 196.92 +3.32 +1.71%
Avery Dennison Corp
XLY 116.34 -1.11 -0.95%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot